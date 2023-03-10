With the help of Bluetti’s portable power solutions — including battery systems, power stations, and solar generators — it’s easier than ever to enjoy modern comforts while in the great outdoors. Right now, you can take up to 40% off all the Bluetti you need for your next spring camping trips.

A big part of preparing for any camping trip is packing all of your supplies and equipment into your vehicle. You may not think you have room for a big, heavy battery system in your SUV alongside all your other gear, but Bluetti has options to fit all campers. Bluetti has over 10 years of experience providing portable power solutions to customers in over 70 countries.

You can start small with a Bluetti EB3A, an exceptionally portable power station with a built-in 268Wh battery, weighing in at around 10 lb. This little wonder is perfect for bringing appliances along on day trips or light usage on longer trips, and it can simultaneously power multiple devices up to 600W (1200W surge) if needed.

Bluetti EB3A Bluetti EB70S

Stepping it up from there, the company also offers another all-in-one station/battery combo in the Bluetti EB70S, with its significantly higher 716Wh capacity. Combined with its higher output wattage (800W continuous, 1400W surge) and a useful assortment of AC and DC ports, this portable station is capable of powering as many as 12 devices at the same time. Should you want to have a movie night under the stars, the EB70S can run a 75W television for over eight hours on a charge.

Of course, what Bluetti is best known for is its line of modular power systems like the portable Bluetti AC200P and home-ready AC300. That means you can start with something like a power station and accompanying battery, and down the line you can add more battery packs if you need more capacity. Plus, unlike traditional, bulky home battery backup systems, Bluetti’s products are easier to separate and transport.

Bluetti AC500 & B300 Bluetti AC200MAX & B230

Rather than needing to periodically find AC power to keep your battery packs charged during a trip, many Bluetti batteries and stations can also be connected to solar panels, allowing you stay off the power grid for longer. Much like the company’s power stations, Bluetti PV series solar panels are built to be portable, meaning you can fold them up for easier storage and carrying.

These deals are just a small part of Bluetti’s spring camping sale, which runs until March 23. Qualifying purchases over a certain amount can also net you one of a handful of gifts such as a free handheld vacuum, while supplies last.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: