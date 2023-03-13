Galaxy Watch 6 Pro might revive the rotating bezel

Samsung’s smartwatches dropped a beloved feature last year, with the rotating bezel disappearing from the Galaxy Watch 5 series. But, according to a new rumor, the rotating bezel might return for the Galaxy Watch 6 series.

The rotating bezel on Samsung’s smartwatches first arrived on the Samsung Gear S2, launched back in 2015. The unique input method was an immediate hit, and something Samsung kept around for further generations and into the “Galaxy Watch” era. The first Samsung watch without the feature was the Galaxy Watch Active, released in 2019. But the feature stuck around on other models including as Samsung moved over to Wear OS.

But it was clear that Samsung was starting to de-emphasize the rotating bezel in 2021, as the main Galaxy Watch 4 was without the feature, instead moving it over to the Galaxy Watch 4 “Classic.” And then, of course, the Galaxy Watch 5 stripped the feature away entirely, with the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro instead adopting a more ruggedized titanium chassis that lacked the feature.

According to Korean-based YouTuber Super Roader, the Galaxy Watch 6 Pro will revive the rotating bezel after a one-year hiatus.

Like on the Galaxy Watch 4 series, only the more expensive smartwatch will offer the feature, but this time with the “Pro” branding sticking around. But unlike the Watch 5 Pro, Samsung will apparently offer this year’s watch in two sizes. The Watch 5 Pro was only available in a 45mm size which was very thick and unwieldy, especially for those with smaller wrists.

There are still a few months to go until we find out if the Galaxy Watch 6 Pro will bring back the rotating bezel, but other rumors still suggest this will be a good upgrade. Apparently, Samsung is once again upgrading the battery size, and the company is expected to adopt a curved glass design as well.

