Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5’s new hinge reportedly being tested for 200,000 folds

Samsung is upgrading the hinge on its upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 5, and with that comes new testing. According to a new report, the Fold 5’s biggest tests are now underway, but with a lower bar compared to some competitors.

The Elec reports that Samsung is currently underway on the “final” tests for the Galaxy Z Fold 5’s new hinge design. This testing, which will be ongoing over the next month, will apparently finalize Samsung’s design for the new hinge.

Samsung’s new hinge design for Galaxy Z Fold 5 is known as a “waterdrop” hinge. Instead of folding the screen at a tight radius, the screen flexes inwards as the phone is closed. This provides multiple benefits, including a less noticeable crease on the display, as well as no gap when the phone is folded.

This new design also leads to a thinner phone, with this report claiming the Fold 5 will be 14mm or less in thickness, down from a maximum of 15.8mm on the Fold 4. That’s roughly in line with another recent rumor.

The report also brings out that Samsung’s reliability testing of this new hinge and display panel, due to start next week, will test the build for 200,000 and 300,000 folds. 200,000 would be for basic wear and tear, while 300,000 folds would be for a “limit.” Samsung apparently aims to retain around 85% of the initial strength after 200,000 folds.

That 200,000 figure is notable, as it’s well below some of Samsung’s new competition. Oppo, for example, commits to 400,000 folds on the Find N2 and Find N2 Flip, twice that of Samsung. Of course, only time will tell how well these devices really hold up, but it’s a bit disappointing to see Samsung lagging behind when it was a pioneer in this category.

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 are expected to arrive over the Summer.

