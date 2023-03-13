YouTube TV strikes deal with The CW, keeping local stations for the next few years

Ben Schoon

- Mar. 13th 2023 7:28 am PT

youtube tv the cw
2 Comments

YouTube TV subscribers will retain access to local CW channels, as a new deal with The CW brings local networks to subscribers across the country.

YouTube TV and Nexstar, the owner of The CW, today announced that local CW-affiliated stations will remain on YouTube TV under a new deal that keeps the stations live. These local stations broadcast content specific to certain areas of the United States, including some sports such as LIV Golf.

There are 59 stations in total available on YouTube TV, which accounts for all YouTube TV subscribers across the country.

The agreement means that millions of YouTube TV subscribers will continue having access to such prime-time network programming as “All American,” as well as new sports programming like LIV Golf and “100 Days to Indy,” and the important local news and other daytime and syndicated content provided by The CW’s affiliates.

There were no financial terms in the announcement, but it was noted that this is a “multi-year agreement,” meaning these channels won’t be going away any time soon.

Local CW channels appear are still live on YouTube TV as of this morning.

More on YouTube TV:

Updated to reflect that these channels are remaining on YouTube TV, not new to the service as previously said.

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

YouTube TV

YouTube TV

About the Author

Ben Schoon

Ben is a writer and video producer for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Galaxy Watch 5

Galaxy Watch 5

The Galaxy Watch 5 is Ben's biggest recommendation for an Android smartwatch right now, especially with Samsung phones
Google Pixel Watch

Google Pixel Watch

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch.