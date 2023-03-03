There’s still hope for MLB Network to return to YouTube TV – where to stream in the meantime

Ben Schoon

Mar. 3rd 2023

Just weeks ahead of Opening Day, YouTube TV subscribers lost access to MLB Network and a related add-on, but it seems there’s still hope that content could return.

In late January, YouTube TV announced that it had failed to reach a deal on renewing its deal with MLB Network. The channel, which broadcasts out-of-market MLB games as well as in-depth MLB content, has been available on YouTube TV since 2018 but abruptly departed at the end of January.

Since that announcement, it’s been radio silence on whether or not MLB Network would be available on YouTube TV. Rather, YouTube had been pushing customers toward other broadcasting channels that carry MLB games, such as ESPN, TBS, and others.

In a reply on Twitter, though, YouTube TV offers a glimmer of hope for MLB Network to return. Apparently, conversations are still ongoing to bring the channel back for YouTube TV subscribers, though it seems there’s no guarantee at this time.

Where to stream MLB Network without YouTube TV

The loss of MLB Network on YouTube TV is certainly something fans will miss, as it was the only way to watch many Spring Training games, as well as countless other games throughout the regular season.

MLB Network is still available on some competing services, though, such as Sling TV and FuboTV.

With Sling, you’ll need to sign up for the base Sling Orange package as well as the Sports Extra add-on, for a total cost of $51 per month. That’s well below YouTube TV’s base package of $64.99 per month. Alternatively, FuboTV also offers MLB Network as a part of its $74.99 per month package.

YouTube TV also recently lost its MLB.TV add-on package, but there’s no word on if that will come back, but you can subscribe to MLB.TV separately.

Ben Schoon

Ben is a writer and video producer for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

