Here’s everything new in Android 13 QPR3 Beta 1 [Gallery]

Android 13 QPR3 Beta 1 is rolling out today to continue the preview cycle ahead of a June stable release.

Over the coming days, we’ll dive into all of Android 13 QPR3 Beta 1’s new features and every single change. (The newest updates will be at the top of this list. Be sure to check back often and tell us what you find in the comments below.) QPR2 screenshots appear on the left and QPR3 Beta 1 at the right.

If you want to quickly install the Android 13 QPR3 Beta 1 on your compatible Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a 5G, Pixel 5, Pixel 5a, Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a be sure to check out our step-by-step guide.

Fullscreen wallpaper preview

First debuted in Android 14 DP2

Battery percentage returns

The battery percentage is back in the top-right corner when you swipe down (once) for notifications.

Top resolved issues (possibly from QPR2)

Fixed an issue where the clock text on the lockscreen was the wrong color.

Fixed an issue where Bluetooth audio wasn’t working on some devices.

Fixed an issue where the fingerprint icon that is normally displayed on screen to indicate the position of the fingerprint sensor erroneously changed to an exclamation point (!).

Fixed an issue where live wallpapers could not be selected or used.

Fixed an issue where widgets, app icon positions, and other configurable options on the home screen were reset after installing an OTA update.

Fixed an issue that caused a device to be unenrolled from Face Unlock after installing an OTA update.

Android 13 QPR3 Beta 1 (T3B1.230224.005) includes the updates in the latest public March Feature Drop release plus additional features, bug fixes, and performance optimizations.

Known issues

If the user tries to open the camera by pressing the power button twice, the camera displays a black screen instead.

In some cases when a work profile is switched on or off, the device reboots instead.

The list of Recent apps sometimes becomes unresponsive if the screen orientation is changed while the list is open.

