Here’s everything new in Android 14 Developer Preview 2 [Gallery]

Following last month’s launch, Android 14 Developer Preview 2 is rolling out today before beta releases start in April.

Over the coming hours, we’ll dive into all of Android 14 Developer Preview 2’s new features and every single change. (The newest updates will be at the top of this list. Be sure to check back often and tell us what you find in the comments below.) DP1 screenshots appear on the left and DP2 at the right.

Expect 5 more releases before the consumer launch later this year to Pixel phones. If you want to quickly install the Android 14 Developer Preview 2 on your compatible Pixel 4a 5G, Pixel 5, Pixel 5a, Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a be sure to check out our step-by-step guide.

For reference, here’s everything new in Android 14 Developer Preview 1.

Updating…

Regional preferences

Settings > System > Language & input

NFC launch

Fullscreen wallpaper preview

Single-line At a Glance

Rounded tap highlight in Settings app

Predictive back gesture in Settings app + related tweaks

Back arrow is now housed in a pill-shaped container with Dynamic Color background

Navigation mode moved out of Gestures menu in Settings > System Also in Display > Settings



Security & privacy header images

Explains why Android 14 moved away from dropdown menus for this page

“Security & privacy” shield badge

Additionally: “More security settings” and “More privacy settings” merged into “More settings

Lava lamp animation from Android 13 QPR2 Beta that was later removed Wave animation emanating when tapping buttons “Speakers & Displays” in device list

Prep for ‘Clock Settings‘ in Wallpaper & style

Doesn’t open

Android 14 system icon

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: