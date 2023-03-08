Here’s everything new in Android 14 Developer Preview 2 [Gallery]

Following last month’s launch, Android 14 Developer Preview 2 is rolling out today before beta releases start in April.
Over the coming hours, we’ll dive into all of Android 14 Developer Preview 2’s new features and every single change. (The newest updates will be at the top of this list. Be sure to check back often and tell us what you find in the comments below.) DP1 screenshots appear on the left and DP2 at the right.
Expect 5 more releases before the consumer launch later this year to Pixel phones. If you want to quickly install the Android 14 Developer Preview 2 on your compatible Pixel 4a 5G, Pixel 5, Pixel 5a, Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a be sure to check out our step-by-step guide.
For reference, here’s everything new in Android 14 Developer Preview 1.
Updating…
Pixel set to gain ‘Emoji Lab’ wallpaper creator
Regional preferences
- Settings > System > Language & input
NFC launch
Fullscreen wallpaper preview
Single-line At a Glance
Rounded tap highlight in Settings app
Flash notifications to mimic notification LED
Predictive back gesture in Settings app + related tweaks
- Back arrow is now housed in a pill-shaped container with Dynamic Color background
- Navigation mode moved out of Gestures menu in Settings > System
- Also in Display > Settings
Security & privacy header images
- Explains why Android 14 moved away from dropdown menus for this page
- “Security & privacy” shield badge
- Additionally: “More security settings” and “More privacy settings” merged into “More settings
Media player: Lava lamp effect returns + wave animation on tap
- Lava lamp animation from Android 13 QPR2 Beta that was later removed
- Wave animation emanating when tapping buttons
- “Speakers & Displays” in device list
Prep for ‘Clock Settings‘ in Wallpaper & style
- Doesn’t open
Monochrome theme in Basic colors
Android 14 system icon
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.