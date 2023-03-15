Android 13 QPR3 Beta 1 rolling out to Pixel phones

Following the stable launch of QPR2 on Monday, Google is rolling out Android 13 QPR3 Beta 1 today to Pixel phones.

QPR3 will see its consumer launch in June, and be the last major quarterly update for Android 13. Google previously implied that it wouldn’t publicly test QPR3 and go straight from the 13 QPR2 Beta to the 14 Beta.

Unlike developer previews and betas for unreleased versions of Android, these builds are suitable for general use. However, please review any known issues that are listed on this page.

There might only be one QPR3 Beta release for those in the Android Beta Program as Google says the preview will “continue until Android 14 Beta kicks off.” Android 14 Beta 1 is expected in April.

If you’re participating in QPR3 beta, you will automatically receive an over-the-air (OTA) update to Android 14 Beta 1 when it becomes available. No separate program opt-in is required. We’ll provide more information as we get closer to the Android 14 beta release.

If you already opted in to the Beta Program for QPR2, you don’t need to do anything to get QPR3 today. However, if you want to leave without a device data wipe, you can opt out and wait for the stable March (QPR2) update by ignoring QPR3 Beta 1.

The Android Beta Feedback app is available on Pixel to submit problems. You can access it from the app drawer or via Quick Settings to file bugs in the Google issue tracker, while the Android Beta community is on Reddit.

In terms of user-facing changes, the battery percentage is back in the top-right corner when you swipe down (once) for notifications.

L: QPR2 | R: QPR3

Top resolved issues:

Fixed an issue where the clock text on the lockscreen was the wrong color.

Fixed an issue where Bluetooth audio wasn’t working on some devices.

Fixed an issue where the fingerprint icon that is normally displayed on screen to indicate the position of the fingerprint sensor erroneously changed to an exclamation point (!).

Fixed an issue where live wallpapers could not be selected or used.

Fixed an issue where widgets, app icon positions, and other configurable options on the home screen were reset after installing an OTA update.

Fixed an issue that caused a device to be unenrolled from Face Unlock after installing an OTA update.

The following known issues exist:

If the user tries to open the camera by pressing the power button twice, the camera displays a black screen instead.

In some cases when a work profile is switched on or off, the device reboots instead.

The list of Recent apps sometimes becomes unresponsive if the screen orientation is changed while the list is open.

Android 13 QPR3 Beta 1 system images are available for the Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a 5G, Pixel 5, Pixel 5a, Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, and Pixel 7 Pro. as well as in the Android Emulator.

Most users will be installing Beta 1 (T3B1.230224.005) with the March security patch from the Android Beta Program website. You can expect an OTA update in the coming hours. If you need help, here’s our full guide on installing Android 13.

