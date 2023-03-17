Galaxy Watch 6 battery sizes will be nearly 20% bigger than Watch 4, new leak shows

Samsung’s Galaxy Watch series has been the best of Wear OS since it debuted with the Galaxy Watch 4 in 2021, and rumors are starting to come out regarding the company’s next generation. A previous rumor hinted at bigger battery sizes of the Galaxy Watch 6, and now another leak shows just what upgrade to expect.

The Galaxy Watch 6 series is expected to consist of four models this year, up one from last year’s Galaxy Watch 5 series. That’s due to the rumored revival of the “Classic” style, which has a rotating bezel and is slightly larger compared to Samsung’s standard smartwatch.

SamMobile reports that a Chinese regulatory board has leaked listings for the Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, both in two sizes, 40mm and 44mm for the Watch 6, and 42mm and 46mm for the Classic model. The listings offer up battery sizes for each size, which have the following typical capacities:

Galaxy Watch 6 40mm: 300mAh

Galaxy Watch 6 Classic 42mm: 300mAh

Galaxy Watch 6 44mm: 425mAh

Galaxy Watch 6 Classic 46mm: 425mAh

Comparing that to the Galaxy Watch 5, that’s an upgrade of roughly 5% on each model. For those who are upgrading from Galaxy Watch 4 to Watch 6, though, it’s an upgrade of around 20%, which will make quite the impact on battery life.

This would be a downgrade from the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, though, which had a 590mAh battery. There’s no word yet on whether or not a Galaxy Watch 6 Pro with the same battery capacity is in the pipeline, or if Samsung will use that branding at all.

More on Samsung:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: