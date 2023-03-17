Galaxy Watch 6 battery sizes will be nearly 20% bigger than Watch 4, new leak shows

Ben Schoon

- Mar. 17th 2023 8:23 am PT

0 Comments

Samsung’s Galaxy Watch series has been the best of Wear OS since it debuted with the Galaxy Watch 4 in 2021, and rumors are starting to come out regarding the company’s next generation. A previous rumor hinted at bigger battery sizes of the Galaxy Watch 6, and now another leak shows just what upgrade to expect.

The Galaxy Watch 6 series is expected to consist of four models this year, up one from last year’s Galaxy Watch 5 series. That’s due to the rumored revival of the “Classic” style, which has a rotating bezel and is slightly larger compared to Samsung’s standard smartwatch.

SamMobile reports that a Chinese regulatory board has leaked listings for the Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, both in two sizes, 40mm and 44mm for the Watch 6, and 42mm and 46mm for the Classic model. The listings offer up battery sizes for each size, which have the following typical capacities:

  • Galaxy Watch 6 40mm: 300mAh
  • Galaxy Watch 6 Classic 42mm: 300mAh
  • Galaxy Watch 6 44mm: 425mAh
  • Galaxy Watch 6 Classic 46mm: 425mAh

Comparing that to the Galaxy Watch 5, that’s an upgrade of roughly 5% on each model. For those who are upgrading from Galaxy Watch 4 to Watch 6, though, it’s an upgrade of around 20%, which will make quite the impact on battery life.

This would be a downgrade from the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, though, which had a 590mAh battery. There’s no word yet on whether or not a Galaxy Watch 6 Pro with the same battery capacity is in the pipeline, or if Samsung will use that branding at all.

More on Samsung:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Samsung

Samsung

Samsung is a technology conglomerate based out of South Korea that makes some of the world's most popular smartphones.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 6

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6

About the Author

Ben Schoon

Ben is a writer and video producer for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Galaxy Watch 5

Galaxy Watch 5

The Galaxy Watch 5 is Ben's biggest recommendation for an Android smartwatch right now, especially with Samsung phones
Google Pixel Watch

Google Pixel Watch

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch.