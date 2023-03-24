PayPal brings passkey support to Android, but only on the web for now

Passkeys are slowly making their way to more apps and services, and now PayPal is bringing support for passkeys to Android.

Announced in a brief press release, PayPal is rolling out passkey support on Android. This comes several months after the popular payment app added support on iOS devices. On Android, this support won’t be baked into the PayPal app, but rather limited to using PayPal on the web via Google Chrome.

Rolling out to customers now and becoming more widely available over the coming year, Android mobile device users in the U.S. running the Android 9+ operating system can now create a passkey for their PayPal personal account using the Chrome browser. Once a PayPal user creates a passkey, users won’t need to remember or type in their password to log in, allowing them to check out with greater ease.

PayPal notes that passkey support will require Android 9.0 or higher, and that users create a passkey through Chrome once they’ve signed in with their existing credentials.

Google first launched support for passkeys on Android via Chrome last October, with further support arriving in Android 14 later this year — presumably PayPal will also improve passkey support at that point. Password managers, such as Dashlane and 1Password, are also adding support for passkeys across Android and iOS.

