You can now recycle old smartphones and more with Best Buy’s mail-in service

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Apr 5 2023 - 9:37 am PT
Best Buy is expanding its electronics recycling service with a new mail-in option that accepts smartphones, tablets, and more.

Available starting today, US residents can recycle old electronics through Best Buy directly from their home. Best Buy has offered a recycling program for years now, but this new option allows people to send in their electronics even if they don’t live near a Best Buy location.

Starting this month, you can order a prepaid Best Buy Technology Recycling Box and ship off your old electronics for recycling. Through the service, we will give your tech a second life or recycle it responsibly to protect the environment. 

The new mail-in program works through a prepaid box purchased from Best Buy’s website. A small box (9x5x3-inches) costs $23 and can carry up to 6lbs of electronics. A medium box (18x14x4-inches) costs $30 and can carry 15lbs. Once the box is delivered it can be filled with accepted products, sealed, and then returned via UPS. Best Buy notes this will be a carbon neutral service.

Eligible products include (but are not limited to):

  • Smartphones
  • Tablets
  • Computers
  • Keyboards
  • Cables and cords
  • Audio equipment
  • Game consoles and controllers

This recycling program doesn’t seem to offer anything beyond simply recycling products, where Best Buy’s in-store option often comes with additional offers. For instance, Best Buy is currently offering 20% off Logitech PC accessories when you recycle older PC accessories, as well as 10% off select portable hard drives when recycling an HDD or SSD. The Logitech offer seems like it might apply to the mail-in option, where the hard drive offer is marked as in-store only.

