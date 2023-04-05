You can now recycle old smartphones and more with Best Buy’s mail-in service

Best Buy is expanding its electronics recycling service with a new mail-in option that accepts smartphones, tablets, and more.

Available starting today, US residents can recycle old electronics through Best Buy directly from their home. Best Buy has offered a recycling program for years now, but this new option allows people to send in their electronics even if they don’t live near a Best Buy location.

Starting this month, you can order a prepaid Best Buy Technology Recycling Box and ship off your old electronics for recycling. Through the service, we will give your tech a second life or recycle it responsibly to protect the environment.

The new mail-in program works through a prepaid box purchased from Best Buy’s website. A small box (9x5x3-inches) costs $23 and can carry up to 6lbs of electronics. A medium box (18x14x4-inches) costs $30 and can carry 15lbs. Once the box is delivered it can be filled with accepted products, sealed, and then returned via UPS. Best Buy notes this will be a carbon neutral service.

Eligible products include (but are not limited to):

Smartphones

Tablets

Computers

Keyboards

Cables and cords

Audio equipment

Game consoles and controllers

This recycling program doesn’t seem to offer anything beyond simply recycling products, where Best Buy’s in-store option often comes with additional offers. For instance, Best Buy is currently offering 20% off Logitech PC accessories when you recycle older PC accessories, as well as 10% off select portable hard drives when recycling an HDD or SSD. The Logitech offer seems like it might apply to the mail-in option, where the hard drive offer is marked as in-store only.