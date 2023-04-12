Celebrate Android 14 with 9to5Google space-inspired merch

To celebrate the launch of the Android 14 Beta, say hello to our very own mascot! “Astrodroid” is blasting off into uncharted territories to help uncover all things Android 14 – and you can grab your own 9to5Google merch to come along for the ride.

You’ll find our retro-inspired Android 14 merch on Cotton Bureau with five unique 9to5Google-exclusive designs to choose from to suit your own style. For our headline star, the classic Android “Bugdroid” has channeled his inner Neil Armstrong, thrown on a spacesuit, and is ready for action, now that the public-facing beta for the next iteration of our favorite mobile operating system is speeding toward us at light speed. We’re calling him “Astrodroid,” and he’ll take one small step for Android but a giant leap for your entertainment and OS education.

The design has lots of little easter eggs for you to find and takes inspiration from the iconic Advanced Crew Escape Suit that is ordinarily associated with launch and reentry into Earth’s atmosphere. Sure, there’s a little creative license, but it’s all for the betterment of Bugdroidkind.

After selecting a design from the 9to5Google merch store, the customizer lets you pick between three or four types: Tee, Sweatshirt, Tank, and Onesie. “Fit” for everything but the Tee (Men, Women, Youth, or Toddler) is Unisex, while “Style” lets you pick between a “Standard” or “Heavyweight” T-shirt and whether you went a hoodie or crew neck. Rounding out the selection process is “Material & color” and “Size.”

You can see more specifics on the 9to5Google merch sizing, including detailed measurements on each of the listings. However, because we know that not all colors suit every style, you have three variations of our little mascot to choose from. That means you can pair it with your preferred color. At the moment, “orders usually ship within 2–5 days.” So that means you can get prepped ahead of the ongoing Android 14 Beta and be ready long before the stable release arrives later this year:

Our Merch Store also has wonderful designs from 9to5Mac, 9to5Toys, and Space Explored; there’s something for everyone, and we’ll be sharing more adventures of our new friend Astrodroid over the coming months as Android 14 draws ever closer.

Thanks for looking and supporting 9to5Google, either by visiting us here or on YouTube, or even by buying our lovingly crafted merch!