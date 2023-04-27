You can now watch Pluto TV ad-free with Walmart+ – how to set it up

Pluto TV offers a long list of live and on-demand content for free, but all supported by ads. Now, though, Pluto TV has an ad-free offer that’s free of charge with a Walmart+ subscription.

Launched this week for Walmart+ subscribers, this new ad-free Pluto TV offer brings a selection of “ad-free streaming content” to the otherwise ad-supported platform. This content changes on a monthly basis, so it won’t unclear all of Pluto TV’s library. The new option was first spotted by The Streamable.

The initial batch of free content includes:

Matlock (Season 1)

The Andy Griffith Show (Season 1)

Gunsmoke (Season 7)

Everybody Hates Chris (Season 1)

CSI: Miami (Season 3)

Beverly Hills 90210 (Season 1)

How do you set up ad-free Pluto TV access through Walmart+? It’s pretty simple. Of course, you’ll first need Walmart+, which is a $13/month or $98/year subscription that also offers rewards, free delivery on groceries and items from your local store, free shipping on Walmart.com, discounts on gas, and more.

Once you’ve signed up for Walmart+, you’ll need to open the account overview page, and scroll down to find “Video streaming with Pluto TV.” From there, simply click “Get Stated” and you’ll be redirected to Pluto TV to sign into an existing account or create a new one. Then, the two accounts will be linked and you’ll see the “Walmart+ Exclusive Ad-Free Content” at the top of Pluto’s on-demand library.

