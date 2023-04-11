Google TV adds its own free live channels, with over 800 available on the homescreen

Rolling out starting today, Google TV is adding hundreds of new streaming channels to its homescreen, all available for free.

Google TV’s homescreen is a content-first experience, with recommendations en masse and, of course, ads too. But Google is now adding another layer to the experience with a major expansion of free content on the Google TV “Live” tab.

Firstly, Google TV is expanding the selection of free streaming channels provided by other apps. This started with Pluto TV in late 2021. Now, Google TV will integrate free streaming content on its Live tab from Tubi, Plex, and Haystack News. This is also in addition to content from YouTube TV, Sling TV, and Philo.

Beyond that, though, Google TV is also adding native free streaming channels that run directly on the homescreen. These channels require no apps or accounts beyond your Google account, and are available for all Google TV users in the United States. These free channels (known as “FAST” channels) were first reported to be on the way back in 2021. Based on our previous findings, we knew that Google TV’s built-in free channels will make up at least 50 of the 800+ total channels, but the actual total is around 80.

We’re also launching free built-in channels from Google TV that you can watch without even downloading or launching an app. In total, you can now browse over 800 channels and premium programming, including news channels from NBC, ABC, CBS and FOX, and hit shows like “Westworld,” “Law & Order: SVU” and “The Walking Dead.” You’ll also find channels from around the world, with programming in more than 10 languages including Spanish, Hindi and Japanese.

Google says that content will be available in more than 10 languages and the free channels will be available across Chromecast devices and sets from TCL, Sony, Hisense, Philips, and other brands. Some of these channels are also coming to the original Android TV experience “later this year” on eligible devices.

The new channels also come with a redesigned “Live” tab on the homescreen.

