Deals: Fitbit Versa 4 lands at $160 alongside Wyze Cam Pan v3 discounts and more

With the weekend on the horizon, all of today’s best deals are now on tap. Headlining all the ways to save, the best prices of the year have arrived on Fitbit Versa 4 and Sense 2 smartwatches from $160 to go alongside the first discounts on the just-released Wyze Cam Pan v3. Just be sure to go check out the Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, now an even better value at $169. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Fitbit Versa 4 and Sense 2 land at best prices of the year

Amazon today is discounting two of the latest additions to the Fitbit stable just in time for spring. The new Versa 4 Fitness Smartwatch first hit the scene last fall with a $230 price tag and is now dropping down to $160 in all three styles. This is the best price of the year after dropping to $200 at the beginning of 2023, delivering at least 20% in savings. Today’s offer has been beaten before back over the holidays, but those few offers were just $10 less. Delivering one of Fitbit’s latest wearables, the new Versa 4 arrives with its most recent regimen of fitness tracking features centered around all of the usual workout tracking tech as well as heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, SpO2 details, and a daily readiness score. Throw in a refreshed form factor and six-day battery life, Google Wallet, and a 50-meter water-resistant level, and you’re looking at all the tech needed to monitor your fitness journey this spring. You can get a better idea of what to expect from the new Google features as well in our launch coverage.

Also on sale for one of the first times, the Fitbit Sense 2 Advanced Smartwatch lands at $249.95 on Amazon. This is down from the usual $300 going rate in order to deliver the first notable price cut since all the way back in January. It’s still one of the first chances to save and scores you $50 in cash back on a higher-end model than the Versa 4 above.

As the latest flagship wearable from Fitbit, the new Sense 2 improves on the original by packing some new health monitoring tech into a slimmer wrist-friendly design than before. Alongside all of the other ways it has been able to keep tabs on fitness, there’s now a stress-monitoring EDA sensor, which joins the built-in GPS, heart rate sensor, and sleep monitoring tech. There’s still six-day battery life, as well as everything else you can read all about in our launch coverage.

Just-released Wyze Cam Pan v3 sees first discounts

Amazon is now offering a 2-pack of the all-new Wyze Cam Pan v3 Smart Camera for $68.16 shipped. Normally fetching $40 each, you’re looking at a combined bundle price of $80. Now dropping by 15%, this is the very first chance to save, period, regardless of if you’re looking to score a single one or multiple. It’s also a new all-time low and the best value out there. Having just hit the scene back in February, the latest addition to the Wyze stable arrives with an entirely new design that still very much packs the brand’s signature stylings.

Each of the two cameras feature 1080p streaming capabilities with direct connection right to your Wi-Fi. They can connect with Alexa and Assistant, while also featuring color night vision, two-way audio, and motion detection, though the real star of the show is the pan and tilt functionality, which lets you surveil an entire room. Further explore how the features stack up in our hands-on review.

Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is now an even better value

If the new all-time lows we tracked earlier in the week on the latest Galaxy Watch 5 models aren’t compelling enough for you, Walmart is now stepping in to deliver the best prices yet on the brand’s previous-generation wearable. Right now, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic comes in two different styles at $169 for the 42mm GPS model. That’s down from the $280 going rate it has been fetching at Amazon as of late and marks the best chance to save so far. Those $111 in savings are also well below our previous $250 mention too.

Samsung’s now previous-generation fitness tracker arrives as the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic and backed by a circular rotating bezel and Wear OS. To complement its 40-hour battery life, there’s a new BioActive sensor, which combines optical heart rate data with electric heart and Bioelectric Impedance, which can help with the Body Composition monitoring features. Galaxy Watch 4 Classic also delivers a more premium build than usual with a stylish stainless steel case that you can learn all about in our hands-on review.

