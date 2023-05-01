Deals: OnePlus 10 Pro falls to new low of $450, Bowers & Wilkins Pi5 earbuds $249, more

Back with another day of fresh discounts, 9to5Toys has rounded up all of Monday’s best ways to save. Headlining for the new workweek, the OnePlus 10 Pro has never sold for less, now that it’s down to $450. If you’re looking to take advantage of the spring weather with some aerial photography, the new DJI Mini 3 Pro shoots vertical video and is on sale from $570 to go alongside the first discount on the just-released Bowers & Wilkins Pi5 S2 ANC earbuds at $249. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

OnePlus 10 Pro 5G sees $350 Amazon clearance sale at low of $450

If the new OnePlus 11 isn’t delivering on the flagship specs now that the brand is taking a different approach to its smartphones, Amazon is now clearing out the previous-generation OnePlus 10 Pro. Dropping the unlocked 5G handset to $450 in one of two colors, today’s offer lands from the usual $800 going rate. Earlier this spring it fell to $550 before dropping the extra $100 in today’s sale. This delivers $350 in overall savings while beating our previous mention by $100 to mark a new all-time low.

OnePlus 10 Pro stacks up to the brand’s now previous-generation flagship handset that’s centered around one of the newer chips on the block, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. That powers the 6.7-inch QHD+ 120Hz display as well as the 48MP triple-sensor camera array that comes backed by Hasselblad’s photography experience. A much quicker fingerprint scanner is supplemented by face unlock, and the 65W fast charging support rounds out the package on this flagship. Dive into our longterm hands-on review for a closer look at what to expect at how this handset will hold up over the years.

DJI Mini 3 Pro shoots vertical video from $570

Best Buy is now helping you get flying this spring with a rare discount on one of DJI’s latest drones. The new Mini 3 Pro is anything but a miniature experience, delivering a suite of aerial recording capabilities that make this as compelling of a drone for new flyers as it is for experienced pilots. Courtesy of Best Buy’s Geek Squad Refurbished store, the DJI Mini 3 Pro lands at $570 shipped. You’d more regularly pay $760 for a new condition model, with today’s offer landing on sale for only the third time and marking the best discount we’ve seen – new condition or otherwise. The Mini 3 Pro with bundled RC Remote also lands on sale and is now sitting at $700 from its usual $910 going rate.

Having launched late last year, DJI’s new Mini Pro 3 delivers a more consumer-focused feature set that is packed into one of its most compact builds yet. The entire drone weighs in under 249 grams while still delivering 34-minute flight times and a robust set of obstacle avoidance tech. The 1/1.3-inch sensor is already a notable solution for aerial photography, thanks to the ability to record 4K HDR videos, but there’s also a rotating gimbal that makes this the first DJI drone to be able to capture vertical video for sharing to your smartphone – and it includes a 90-day warranty. Take a look at the full specs in our coverage at DroneDJ.

Bowers & Wilkins Pi5 S2 ANC earbuds see first discount to $249 low

Amazon is now offering the very first chance to save on the new Bowers & Wilkins Pi5 S2 True Wireless Earbuds. Having launched earlier in the year, this second-generation listening experience now clocks in at $249. Marking a new all-time low, right now, you’re saving $50 from the usual $299 going rate in the process. While not the flagship releases that ultimately became my favorite earbuds on the market, these are still some of the latest debuts from Bowers & Wilkins – albeit just more affordable releases.

All of that success still lands on the internal audio arrays that provide a wide soundstage of crisp vocals and booming bass, all without muddying the listening experience. The in-ear headphones sport four hours of playback on a single charge themselves, with the Qi-enabled charging case delivering an extra 16 hours of usage. Then, the active noise cancellation completes the package with touch control-enabled sound isolation.

