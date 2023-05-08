Deals: Google Pixel Buds Pro $160, Anker Android charging gear from $9, more

All of today’s best deal are now live, with the Pixel Buds Pro delivering Google’s latest true wireless listening experience for $160. The OnePlus Nord N200 is also on sale and clocking in at just $170, to complement these Anker Android charging accessories from $9. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Google brings ANC, Hey Google, and 31-hour battery life to Pixel Buds Pro

Amazon is now offering Google’s latest Pixel Buds Pro for $160 across all four styles of the true wireless earbuds. Taking $40 off the usual $200 going rate, you’re looking at only the third notable markdown of the year and the best in over a month at within $10 of the all-time low. It’s the second-best price to date, too. Google brings plenty of flagship features to its recent Pixel Buds Pro to justify that pro naming scheme, and active noise cancellation is just the tip of the iceberg.

Heading below the surface, you’ll find all of the tight-knit features you’d expect from a perfect Pixel smartphone companion including fast pairing, multi-device connectivity, and hands-free Hey Google integration. The Qi-enabled charging case turns the earbuds’ 11 hours of listening into upwards of 31 hours, while a companion transparency mode helps you flip between zen moments of listening to your favorite track and tuning back into reality when you need to be aware of your surroundings. You can read all about how compelling of a package that combines into in our hands-on review.

Don’t splurge on a new smartphone when OnePlus Nord N200 is just $170

If your budget for a new smartphone, whether it’s for you, the kids, or another family member doesn’t stretch far enough to score some higher-end devices, the OnePlus Nord N200 is worth a look. Its usual $240 going rate is already worth considering, but now Amazon is marking down the handset to its best price ever to deliver an even more affordable option. The unlocked 5G smartphone now sells for $170, packing $70 in savings into the second notable discount of the year. Delivering a more affordable way to get in the Android game, the OnePlus Nord N200 still packs some more enticing features like 5G connectivity and a 6.49-inch 90Hz HD display. Its sizable 5000mAh internal battery delivers all-day battery life and then some, with a triple sensor camera array around back completing the handset. Dive into our launch coverage for a closer look.

Anker Android chargers start from $9 in latest Gold Box sale

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Anker’s official Amazon storefront is now discounting a collection of its latest chargers. Including power accessories for the latest iPhones and Android smartphones, as well as other devices, pricing starts at $9. Our top pick is on the Anker 727 GaNPrime 100W Compact Power Strip at $65. While you’d more regularly pay $95, today’s offer lands at the best we’ve seen to date. The $30 in savings go so far as to undercut our previous mention by $11 in order to land lower than ever before. Perfect for streamlining the desk or communal charging space, this power strip sports a compact design that still managed to pack in six ports. There’s notably two full AC outlets that are then joined by a pair of 2.4A USB-A slots. Then as the star of the show, you’ll find two 100W USB-C GaN ports for powering up Chromebooks and much more. Our hands-on review details everything else you need to know about the lineup, too.

Alongside the charging station above, the Anker savings also continue over to a collection of other offerings. Live through the end of the day, you can save on plenty of different ways to top off devices both at home and on-the-go, ranging from desktop-class power stations to portable chargers fit for Pixel 7 and more. Here are some of our other favorites!



Best trade-in deals

9to5Google also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on Android smartphones and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device, or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Google along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Review: HyperX Clutch Gladiate Xbox controller is a budget gaming beast [Video]

Drop Sense75 review: Do the updates finally make it worth the premium tag? [Video]

Playseat Trophy Logitech G Edition review: Stylish but limited for the price [Video]