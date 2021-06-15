After winning big with its N10 and N100 last year, OnePlus is heading back to the entry-level smartphone market in the US with the OnePlus Nord N200 5G; here’s what it brings to the table.

Launching on June 25, the Nord N200 5G acts as a direct sequel to the OnePlus Nord N100, but with a price and spec sheet that’s closer to what’s available on the N10. In any case, it’s a pretty solid package for its affordable $240 price tag.

Starting off the spec sheet is Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 480 chipset that enables 5G support on this device. That’s backed up by 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage as well as a 5,000 mAh battery inside. Wireless charging isn’t present, of course, but 18W wired charging is available.

Further filling up the spec sheet is 13MP main camera and a 16MP front camera. There are two other cameras on the rear, but OnePlus is not disclosing those for the time being. The display is a 6.49-inch 1080p panel with a 90Hz refresh rate.







OnePlus Nord N200 5G will be sold unlocked on the company’s website as well as exclusively at T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile. Unlocked sales will also be open through Best Buy, Amazon, and B&H Photo on June 25.

OnePlus has yet to confirm what version of Android the N200 will ship with or what its future holds as far as updates and security patches will be. Given the embarrassing level of support provided to last year’s most affordable Nords, though, I wouldn’t expect much at all.

