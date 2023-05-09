Deals: Google Pixel Watch hits $300, Anker speaker Gold Box from $36, more

All of today’s best deals are now up for grabs, headlined by a chance to save on the Google Pixel Watch for only the third time this year. Landing at $300, the wearable is now joined by an Anker Soundcore speaker Gold Box sale that will be live through the end of the day from $36. Not to mention an equally spring-worthy markdown on GoPro HERO 11 at $399. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Google Pixel Watch monitors sleep, heart rate, ECG, and more at $300

Not letting the Apple Watch savings today steal the spotlight, the Google Pixel Watch is getting in on savings with its second-best discount to date. Courtesy of Amazon, Google’s latest wearable arrives at $300. It normally sells for $350 and is now clocking in at $50 off. It comes within $1 of the all-time low and is only the third markdown of the year, and it’s the first chance to save in over a month.

Google Pixel Watch just hit the scene last fall as the company’s first attempt at packing its usual tech into a wearable form factor. Centered around a unique circular domed design, the watch is powered by the latest version of Wear OS and backed by all of the Fitbit prowess that Google has now come to own. Alongside being able to track workouts and other daily stats, there’s also sleep and heart rate monitoring to complement the heart rhythm assessment for detecting AFib with the built-in ECG tech. Our hands-on review explores just how all of that stacks up for daily use.

Anker’s Soundcore Bluetooth speakers get the Gold Box treatment from $36

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Anker’s official Amazon storefront is now discounting a collection of its Soundcore Bluetooth speakers. Whether you need a new offering to serenade you by the pool as warm weather rolls in or just want a daily driver for rocking out around the house, there are a few models on sale today, all with free shipping across the board. A favorite in the sale is the Anker Soundcore 3 Bluetooth Speaker at $35.99. Down from its usual $51 going rate, this is one of the first chances this year to save at nearly 30% off. It’s $4 below our previous mention from back in March, and with those added savings, it’s at a new all-time low. Anker’s latest Soundcore 3 speaker is ready to keep the music blaring just about anywhere, sporting a portable design that comes backed by 24 hours of playtime on a single charge. It’s also IPX7 water-resistant to ensure you can sing your heart out in the shower, with a 16W stereo sound system inside, backed by dual passive radiators for added bass and customizable EQ settings to help you tune things to your liking.

If you could use a little more oomph in your listening, Anker’s Soundcore Motion Boom Plus is up for the task and also getting in on today’s Gold Box savings. Up for grabs with 30% in savings attached through the end of the day, the usual $180 going rate has been cut down to $126. It’s the best we’ve seen in 2023 and $4 under previous discounts. All you need to know about the Motion Boom Plus and its sound capabilities can be obtained from the built-in carrying strap that clips into the integrated handle. It’s a much larger speaker, so much so that you can sling it around your shoulder to bring the 80W stereo sound anywhere. It has a 20-hour playtime with IP67 water resistance in tow, as well as customizable EQ settings.

GoPro HERO 11 goes on sale just in time for spring adventures at $399 low

Amazon now offers the GoPro HERO 11 Black Action Camera for $399. Marking the first time it has dropped this low at Amazon in 2023, today’s offer is also the first notable discount of the year from the retailer. We last saw it on sale to start the year at Woot for $1 more, with today’s offer landing at $101 off the usual $500 going rate. It matches the overall all-time low too.

GoPro HERO 11 Black arrives with a set of refreshed features that all come centered around the same design as previous-generation models. The real star of the show is the 1/1.9-inch sensor, which can handle taking 27MP photos at an 8:7 aspect ratio. Throw in 10-bit color and SuperPhoto and HDR modes to make full use of the GP2 chipset. Then there are a collection of new software features that make it easier than ever to share photos and videos to social media or to your device to edit. Our hands-on review breaks down exactly what to expect from all of the new features, as well.

