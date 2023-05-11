You can use Messages RCS to check-in and save Google Wallet boarding passes

Google Wallet is getting a handful of new features at I/O 2023, including a Messages RCS integration for flight boarding passes.

You’ll be able to add a boarding pass to Google Wallet from the Messages app when an airline sends an RCS chat. Google announced earlier that there are over 800 million people with Rich Communications Service and it’s expected to hit a 1 billion milestone later this year.

Users will be able to complete the entire check-in process, like agreeing to safety policies, from that Messages RCS conversation wherein they’ll get the boarding pass that can be viewed and quickly saved to Google Wallet. Of course, it’s up to airlines to add support for this.

The Generic Pass API allows developers to use Google Wallet for gym memberships, auto insurance, reservations, and parking. Google is now adding a Generic Private Pass API to allow for health insurance and ID cards that contain sensitive information.

Google Wallet is also adding support for rotating barcodes that reduce the risk of screenshot-related fraud. This can be used for long-duration transit tickets and events.

Identity-linked passes will let the issue specify an email address that has to match with the currently logged in Google Wallet account before it can be saved. This is to prevent theft, reselling, and transfers.