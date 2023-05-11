Here’s what Nest Doorbell integration and Cast look like on the Pixel Tablet [Video]

The Google Pixel Tablet isn’t a typical slate, with a focus on being helpful in the home. That includes integration with your smart home and Google Nest devices. Here’s what it looks like when the Pixel Tablet shows notifications from the Google Nest Doorbell.

Google is positioning the Pixel Tablet to play double duty as a smart display, and in that vein, it has a lot of features similar to the company’s popular Nest Hub. It can control smart home devices, supports “Hey Google” commands, and allows users to cast content from other smartphones or tablets to the Pixel Tablet and its special speaker dock. It’s a neat little product, if a bit unorthodox.

In a brief video, Google also gives us a preview of what it will look like on the Pixel Tablet when someone rings your Nest Doorbell.

As seen below, the tablet, apparently only when docked, will show a full-screen interface that shows your doorbell’s camera view. The interface takes over the tablet immediately when it’s idle, just like you’d see with the Nest Hub. And, like the Nest Hub, there are quick replies available if you don’t want to speak through the doorbell’s speaker. The only difference here is that there’s an “Open in app” button that lets you further interact with the camera in the Google Home app.

Further, Google also showed off what it will look like when you use Cast with the Pixel Tablet, which is interesting to see given this is a first for an Android tablet. The experience seems to be roughly identical to a typical Cast receiver, with an interface showing on the Pixel Tablet that’s different from the typical YouTube Music app (at least in this example).

The Google Pixel Tablet is available now for pre-order from the Google Store and Best Buy for $499. It ships on June 20.

