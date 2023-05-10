Google’s official Pixel Tablet case is $79

With the new Pixel Tablet announced in full, users who pre-order the device will want to pair it up with a case. The tricky thing is that the nature of the Pixel Tablet requires a well-designed case made with its special docking feature in mind.

Built as a portable entry into the world of Google Assistant displays, the Pixel Tablet offers a lot to be desired. Coming in at 10.95 inches from corner to corner, the large form-factor device is meant to work well as an Android-powered tablet that can either tag along with you or sit on its included charging dock.

When docked, the tablet acts as a smart display that reacts to “Hey Google” commands and can pull weight as a control unit for Google Home-compatible devices. With the wide integration of the Matter standard, that doesn’t leave too many devices out.

The charging dock is unique in that it doubles as a speaker base, which amplifies audio beyond what the quad-speaker system can handle on the tablet itself. The connection method consists of four pogo pin connectors, which just need contact with the points on the dock, held in place by a magnet. Once touching, the dock holds the Pixel Tablet firmly in place.

Because the Pixel Tablet is meant to be portable, a case is always recommended. Due to the nature of the pin connectors, there are several cases that are designed to work with the Pixel Tablet and dock.

Pixel Tablet Case by Google

The first case that is guaranteed to work with the Pixel Tablet is the “Pixel Tablet Case” made by the same company, Google. With that, the case comes with a silver ring that acts as a silhouette for the dock as well as a stand itself when propped up.

The Pixel Tablet Case is made of silicone and provides a decent amount of protection while also matching the aesthetic of the tablet. The rubberized shell comes in Porcelain, Hazel, and Rose colorways. Beyond that, the case is dead simple. It offers some functionality while keeping it pretty basic. Google has priced the case at $79, which is definitely high, though there aren’t many options available right now.

Speck SandyShell

Another Made for Google option is the Speck SandyShell, coming in at $49. This polycarbonate and thermoplastic case brings a different approach to the stand design with a slightly more complicated kickstand, though it still incorporates a passthrough for the pin points to make a solid connection.

The case comes in Black, Off White, and Kinda Coral to match up with the tablet’s colorway nicely. At $49, the Speck case is a little easier to swallow compared to Google’s own silicone cover. Speck is also offering a screen protector for all-around protection.

In any case, both are designed to let the Pixel Tablet do its thing as both a portable device and a stationary Google Assistant display.