BLUETTI Mother’s Day sale offers up to $700 off its popular power stations

Mother’s Day is almost here, and it’s a great time to show your thankfulness to Mom. A great way to do that is by picking up a new portable power station that she can keep around the house. Not only will the portable power station keep things running if the lights go out, but it’s also great to run a campsite or keep in the car if she needs to charge or power larger devices while on the go. To celebrate Mom, BLUETTI is launching a Mother’s Day sale across much of its portable power station lineup, delivering up to $700 in savings. Ready to get Mom a gift that keeps on giving? Keep reading to find out how you can save.

BLUETTI Mother’s Day sale delivers power stations to your door for less

Spring and summer are key times for road trips, an area in which portable power stations can come in real handy. Since BLUETTI’s models are powered by batteries instead of gas or motors, you can use them on the go and even in enclosed spaces. Leading the way for Mother’s Day is the AC series, with the AC200P, AC200MAX, and AC300 on sale this week. Coming in models that deliver up to 3,000 W of power, these models are great for something like an RV, camper, or other road trip vehicle. You’ll be able to power things like CPAP machines or even appliances here, and the capacities can be expanded up to 12,288 Wh to keep your gear running all night long before BLUETTI’s solar panels kick in the next day.

The AC200MAX delivers 2,200 W of power with a 2,048-Wh capacity, packs a 100-W USB-C PD port, four total USB-A, four AC, and even a 30-A 220-V plug, among other outputs, to keep your gear going. On top, there are even two Qi wireless charging pads, which can deliver up to 15 W of power. The AC200MAX is on sale this week for $1,599, down from its normal $1,959 going rate.

Meanwhile, the AC300 with B300 kit packs a 3,072-Wh capacity and dishes out 3,000 W of continuous load. With 240-V split phase bonding capabilities and up to 12,288 Wh of capacity, this system is geared more toward a home backup solution than on-the-go but will work well for both jobs just the same. During this sale, the AC300 with B300 system is down to $3,198 from $3,498.

However, if Mom needs more power than that, we have the AC500 and B300S setup, which starts at 3,072 Wh and expands as high as 18,432 Wh of capacity. With up to a 10-kW split phase system and 5,000-W rated power output, this is the ultimate home power station setup. As part of the Mother’s Day sale, the AC500 with two B300S units is discounted to $7,098 from the typical $7,598 going rate. This kit is truly impressive as you’ll get three 120-V outputs plus a NEMA14-50, TT-30, and L14-30 plug. In addition, there are four USB-A ports, two 100-W USB-C, and more here.

These are far from the only ways to save in BLUETTI’s Mother’s Day sale, and you can find all the other discounts on the dedicated landing page right here.