Deals: Pixel 7a $449, Samsung Tab S8+ lands at $300 off, Nest Thermostat $100, more

All of today’s best Memorial Day weekend deals are now going live, with a 1-day sale on the flagship Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ at $600 being joined by a more affordable counterpart of the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite at $270. Best Buy’s annual Memorial Day sale is now also live with $50 off Pixel 7a. Then just in time for summer, the Google Nest Thermostat lands at $100. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ falls to $600 low

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is discounting a pair of Samsung’s latest Android tablets. All starting with its most recent flagship release, the 12.9-inch Galaxy Tab S8+ Wi-Fi 128GB tablet is now down to $600. Typically fetching $900, you’re looking at $300 in savings and a match of the all-time low for only the second time. This is the first discount we’ve seen since back in March, too.

Samsung’s latest Galaxy Tab S8+ arrives as its latest flagship tablet experience that’s centered around a 12.4-inch AMOLED screen. Everything is powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip with at least 128GB of storage and 1TB microSD card support. Throw in the S Pen support, Wi-Fi 6E connectivity, and all-day battery life to complete the package. Get a better idea of what to expect in our first impressions coverage.

Plus Galaxy Tab S6 Lite at $270

On the more affordable end, Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S6 Lite also gets in on the savings. The Wi-Fi 128GB model is now resting at $270 from its usual $430 price tag. This is $160 off and landing at within $1 of the all-time low. Though it is the best we’ve seen in 2023 and since back in December of last year.

Not to be confused with the original model that launched back in 2020, this new iteration from Samsung was just updated with some new tricks up its sleeve. Everything is packed into largely the same form-factor as before, with the metal housing surrounding the 10.4-inch touchscreen display. The biggest change however for the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite enters in the form of the new Snapdragon 720G processor that powers the experience. Shipping with Android 12 out of the box, other features like the included S Pen make this a more mid-range solution to Samsung’s higher-end offerings.

Best Buy’s annual Memorial Day sale now live with $50 off Pixel 7a

Not to be outdone by all of the other retailers getting in on the holiday weekend savings, Best Buy today is launching its annual Memorial Day sale. Live now through the end of the extended weekend, you’ll be able to save on everything from Apple gear to massive TVs, Chromebooks, and much more in the yearly sale. Shipping is free on orders over $35, and Amazon is also matching many of the markdowns, as well. Head below for all of our top picks from this year’s Best Buy Memorial Day sale event.

Over on the Google side of the action, the new Pixel 7a is seeing one of its first discounts. Now arriving at $50 off when you activate on a plan, the unlocked smartphone sells for $449. This is matching the all-time low from a short-lived Amazon offer once before and is a rare chance to save on the just-released handset.

Google’s new Pixel 7a arrives as the latest version of the brand’s attempt to repackage last year’s phones into a more affordable device. This time around, we’ve found that the PIxel 7a makes no compromises even with the more affordable price tag, delivering a 6.1-inch 1080p display backed by a 90Hz refresh rate. All of the usual Pixel niceties are making the cut, with the Tensor G2 chip powering the experience. There’s an upgraded 64 MP camera that comes backed by a 13 MP ultrawide companion, as well as a 4,385mAh battery to round out the package. We just reviewed the device, as well.

Google Nest Thermostat lands at $100 just in time for summer

Amazon is now offering the Google Nest Thermostat for $100. Normally fetching $130, this is only the second discount of the year at $30 off. It’s the second-best of 2023, and comes within $10 of our previous mention from back towards the beginning of April. Arriving as the latest in-house option for bringing voice control and scheduling to the climate control system, Google Nest Thermostat sports a refreshed form-factor that’s centered around a frosted glass aesthetic with LED display.

With summer on the horizon, this is your chance to finally bring some smarts into your setup for controlling the AC through the next few months from your smartphone or with your voice. On top of leveraging Assistant, it can also be tied into schedules and automations, too. It also has some new tricks up its sleeve thanks to Matter support, bringing HomeKit into the mix alongside a wider array of compatible systems than before. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

