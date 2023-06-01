 Skip to main content

Motorola Razr+ lets you use front display as a camera preview in any app [Gallery]

Avatar for Max Weinbach  | Jun 1 2023 - 12:01 pm PT
0 Comments

Today Motorola announced the new Motorola Razr+ with the massive new front display. You can run full apps on it, watch movies in HDR, and even use it as a viewfinder preview for Instagram, TikTok, and others while recording from the rear cameras. 

The Razr+ software allows the phone to mirror the rear cameras to the front display in any app that uses it. It was enabled by default for Instagram and TikTok, and likely will be other apps, but can manually be toggled in any app of your choosing. 

This allows anyone you’re recording or taking pictures of see themselves as you take it.

It’s simple and useful, especially if recording yourself in apps like TikTok or Snapchat using the built in flex mode hinge. Though, it would have been nice to see a button on the front screen as well to start and stop the recording for these apps.

Motorola Razr+ camera

The Motorola Razr+ beats out the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 to the big front display market with a pretty good design and useful features like this. We’ll know more about what Samsung has coming up in July, when the company is rumored to launch the Galaxy Z Flip 5.

More on Motorola Razr:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Motorola Razr

Motorola Razr

Author

Avatar for Max Weinbach Max Weinbach

Max is a part-time contributor for 9to5Google focusing on reviews, editorials, and other long form content. You can reach him at @MaxWinebach on Twitter or by email at max@9to5mac.com