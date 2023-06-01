Motorola Razr+ lets you use front display as a camera preview in any app [Gallery]

Today Motorola announced the new Motorola Razr+ with the massive new front display. You can run full apps on it, watch movies in HDR, and even use it as a viewfinder preview for Instagram, TikTok, and others while recording from the rear cameras.

The Razr+ software allows the phone to mirror the rear cameras to the front display in any app that uses it. It was enabled by default for Instagram and TikTok, and likely will be other apps, but can manually be toggled in any app of your choosing.

This allows anyone you’re recording or taking pictures of see themselves as you take it.

It’s simple and useful, especially if recording yourself in apps like TikTok or Snapchat using the built in flex mode hinge. Though, it would have been nice to see a button on the front screen as well to start and stop the recording for these apps.

The Motorola Razr+ beats out the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 to the big front display market with a pretty good design and useful features like this. We’ll know more about what Samsung has coming up in July, when the company is rumored to launch the Galaxy Z Flip 5.

