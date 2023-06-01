Motorola Razr+ foldable launches June 23 for $999 with 3.6-inch outer display

The Motorola Razr+ is the company’s revived and reinvented foldable smartphone, and it’s coming to the United States and other countries on June 23 for $999. Here’s what you need to know.

Razr+ is the third generation of Motorola’s foldable smartphone to make its way to the US – there was a 2022 model sold in China and some other countries, notably.

This new device is similar to past Razr’s, with a foldable screen emulating the flip phone of years passed. The design, now, is more similar to Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip series than it is the Razr’s of the past, but the standout here is the massive outer display.

On the Motorola Razr+, there’s a 3.6-inch outer display on the cover that, like past models, can run full apps. The panel runs at 144Hz, has a peak brightness of 1,100 nits, and can even handle HDR10+, which is pretty crazy to think about, given most other foldables of this style can barely even show notifications in a useful way. Beyond full apps, there are also “Panels,” which can show lists of apps or contacts; widgets; and even custom Spotify integration and some custom games.

Under the hood, the Motorola Razr+ is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 – the same chip as its 2022 predecessor – with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. There’s also a 3,800 mAh battery with 30W wired charging over USB-C and support for 5W Qi charging. There’s also support for both physical SIM cards and eSIM, unlike the original Razr.

The phone ships with Android 13 and Motorola’s usual light skin/features and gets three major Android updates and four years of security patches.

The inner display is a 6.9-inch pOLED panel with a 165Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of 1,400 nits, an aspect ratio of 22:9, 26040×1080 resolution, and a 32MP camera stuffed into a hole punch cutout.

The rest of the camera setup includes a 12MP primary rear camera and a 13MP rear ultrawide camera. A “live preview” feature allows most apps to use the rear cameras to capture selfies by showing a viewfinder on the outer display when the phone is turned around and open.

Razr+ will be sold in three colors – “Infinite Black” and “Glacier Blue” will have a glass back while “Viva Magenta” adopts a vegan leather-like material.

Outside of the US and Canada, the Razr+ is known as the “Razr 40 Ultra.” In some countries, such as China and parts of Europe, the foldable is on sale starting today.

But, in the US, pre-orders open on June 16, with full availability on June 23. The foldable will be available through Motorola.com, Amazon, and Best Buy, as well as AT&T, T-Mobile, Spectrum Mobile, Google Fi Wireless and Optimum Mobile. T-Mobile is the exclusive carrier for the “Viva Magenta” color (but it’ll also be sold unlocked through Motorola.com); T-Mobile is also offering the device for free with select promotions.

