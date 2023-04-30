 Skip to main content

Galaxy Z Flip 5 leaks in new renders showing off big outer screen

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Apr 30 2023 - 6:14 am PT
The Galaxy Z Flip 5 is expected to finally bring the upgrade we’ve all been waiting for – a big outer display. Now, the first renders of the Galaxy Z Flip 5 give us an idea of what that outer display will truly look like.

@OnLeaks and MediaPeanut published CAD-based renders today of the Galaxy Z Flip 5 which directly pull attention to one place, that big cover display.

The renders show the display as it’s been pictured previously, with the display taking up the majority of the phone’s outer surface and extending down slightly alongside the camera bumps. The shape is unusual, and best described as an upside-down folder shape.

Regardless of the shape, though, this is a huge upgrade from prior models. The display, estimated to measure around 3.4-inches, is drastically larger in all measurements compared to the small panel used on the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Flip 4. Those displays, while useful, restricted the user quite heavily in what they could do without opening the device. It remains unclear if Samsung will open up full apps to the outer display, but even if not, the possibilities here are huge.

As for the rest of the phone, there’s not a whole lot that’s new. The inner display’s area looks roughly the same, and the body of the device is also mostly unchanged. The unfolded dimensions measure 165 x 71.8 x 6.7mm, a hair thinner than last time around but the same otherwise.

Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and the Galaxy Z Fold 5 in July, a bit ahead of the usual schedule for the company.

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a writer and video producer for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to [email protected] or encrypted to [email protected]

