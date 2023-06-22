Narwal Freo cleaning robot w/ ‘DirtSense’ AI knows when to ‘keep on mopping’

The new Narwal Freo robot mop and vacuum features “DirtSense™” to detect when your floors still need a bit more cleaning, and it will automatically “keep on mopping” as needed. For a limited time, you can get a special discount on this AI-powered smart mop.

With so many options on the market for robotic vacuum cleaners and floor mops, you may think that you could pick up any of them and have a decent experience. However, with a bit of additional research, you’ll find there are some options with standout features that can make your home cleaning routine so much easier. They say you should invest the most in the chore you like the least, so an option with advanced cleaning technology may be just what you need.

Take, for example, the Narwal Freo – which is available to our readers at a special limited-time price by using code 9to5google at checkout.) This flagship model from Narwal Robotics includes the World’s First AI DirtSense™ feature that sets it apart from everything else on the market.

As the name suggests, DirtSense™ uses built-in sensors and AI tech to visually inspect your floor after cleaning to see if there is more work to be done. For example, dried coffee stains can take some additional effort to remove, but most robot mops wouldn’t notice or respond to the extra mess. Faced with such a problem spot, the Narwal Freo would live up to its slogan – “Dirtier area sensed. Keep on mopping.” – and make a return trip.

Those messier areas will often also cause the mop heads to get dirty quicker. That same DirtSense™ AI can recognize when the mop is soiled and have the Narwal Freo clean itself and return to the job.

Overall, DirtSense™ should save you time and effort, as you won’t need to ask your floor-cleaning robot to wash a particular spot again. Any tough stains will be found and handled as part of the normally scheduled cleaning.

To actually get your floors cleaner, the Narwal Freo features two Reuleaux triangular mop heads – versus a traditional circle – shaped and designed to ensure no part of your floor goes unmopped. Each head consists of long microfiber, which ensures better absorption and dust removal capabilities. With 12 Newtons of downward pressure and the brushes spinning at 180 RPM, even the toughest stains should scrub right out.

Meanwhile, another smart feature, EdgeSwing™, has the robot automatically twist in place when cleaning near a wall or obstacle. Using two silently spinning brushes, EdgeSwing™ gets dirt and dust out of hard-to-reach areas with ease. No more dust bunnies hiding in the corner!

In addition to its advanced mopping capabilities, the Narwal Freo is also a capable vacuum. Dust and debris – including objects as big as half an inch wide – are safely sucked up into the dustbin.

More importantly, you won’t need to babysit the Narwal Freo while it’s running. Narwal includes an “All-in-One Station” that, beyond simply charging the battery, can swap dirty water out for clean, mix detergent into the water, clean the mop heads, quickly dry the heads to avoid bacteria, and more. The station also includes a simple touchscreen to manage your cleaner.

Better yet, Narwal’s station includes an “Auto Water Exchange System” that connects directly to your water lines, which means no more lugging around tanks of water. The system is easy to install and includes electromagnetic & air valves that help keep water flowing without leakage. All of this is designed to keep you from awkwardly (and messily) emptying and refilling water reservoirs, which means one less repetitive chore for you and more time for what really matters.

All in all, while robotic mops are designed to make cleaning your floors easier, they created their own set of new chores. The Narwal Freo is purpose-built to eliminate the normal inconveniences of a robot floor cleaner, allowing you to focus your attention elsewhere and rest assured that your floors are spotless.

From June 22 to July 2, you can get a steep $350 discount on the Narwal Freo by using code “9to5google” at checkout, getting a cleaner home for a reasonable price.