Enjoy the freedoms of lifetime cloud storage during pCloud’s summer sale

With the Fourth of July holiday still fresh on our minds, pCloud’s summer sale brings some slick deals on its popular lifetime cloud storage plans that give you independence from costly monthly subscriptions.

Considering how much our lives live in the digital realm, between important work documents, cherished family photos, and a metaphorical “attic” full of irreplaceable files, reliable cloud storage is an absolute must-have. However, the monthly fees associated with storing files online get costly over time.

That’s why one of the key ways that pCloud sets itself apart from the competition is to offer lifetime plans that allow you to pay once and know your digital life is safely backed up. pCloud is a trusted provider of cloud storage that is loved by its subscribers and is frequently featured by the media.

As you’d expect from any good cloud storage provider, pCloud has mobile, desktop, and web apps that make it easy to share your files and folders with friends, family, or anyone you like. From your phone, you can even take advantage of pCloud Automatic Upload to safely and seamlessly stow all of your pictures and videos.

Meanwhile, the desktop app lets you access your saved files through a “secure virtual drive” as if they were already downloaded to your device. You can also quickly transfer or backup files from other services like Dropbox, Facebook, OneDrive, Google Drive, and Google Photos to make pCloud your permanent home for cloud storage.

Whether you’re storing precious home videos, your catalog of music, or anything in between, pCloud even includes a handy player to take your media wherever you go.

For a limited time, you can lock in a pCloud Lifetime plan – and ensure your digital life is both secured and easily accessible for many years to come – at a special rate of up to 85% off during the summer sale. These plans include a 10-day money-back guarantee, so there’s no risk!

500 GB pCloud Lifetime plan – $139 (75% off)

2 TB pCloud Lifetime plan – $279 (75% off)

10 TB pCloud Lifetime plan – $890 (85% off)