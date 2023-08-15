Deals: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 $900, Z Fold 5 $100 off, Skullcandy ANC earbuds $80, more

All of Tuesday’s best deals are now headlined with a pair of first cash discounts on Samsung’s new foldables. Both the just-released Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Fold 5 are $100 off on Amazon, delivering the first chances to save on 256GB capacities. Plus, an all-time low delivers Skullcandy’s new Rail ANC earbuds at $80. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Samsung’s all-new Galaxy Z Flip 5 now $100 off

Amazon is now offering one of the very first cash discounts on Samsung’s all-new Galaxy Z Flip 5. After just officially shipping last week, the entry-level 256GB configuration is now dropping to $900. Down from $1,000, you’re looking at $100 in savings alongside a new all-time low. This has been the only cash discount on the unlocked foldable, even when you factor pre-order promotions into the mix. It’s a new all-time low at $100 off and is also available alongside a competing offer that trades the direct cash discount in for a $150 Amazon credit.

Samsung’s all-new Galaxy Z Flip 5 takes on a more casual approach to folding devices with a design that’s inspired by old-school flip phones. Not changing it up all too much from last year’s model, there’s the same treatment that this smartphone’s bigger brother is getting with the new Snapdragon 8+ Gen 2 chip and refreshed hinge mechanism. The interior 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 120Hz display remains the same, while the exterior panel is getting a major upgrade to take on the likes of Motorola with a larger design that can show much more content, has a full keyboard for replies, and can run full apps.

First cash discount takes $100 off Z Fold 5

Amazon is now offering one of the first cash discounts on the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5. Dropping the entry-level 256GB model to $1,700, the savings take $100 off the usual $1,800 price tag for an unlocked model. This is the first chance to save on this configuration, with the only other markdowns from Amazon so far applying to the elevated 512GB capacity. Today’s offer is also available alongside a competing promotion that trades the direct cash discount for a $200 Amazon credit. We take a closer look at the whole experience in our hands-on review.

The new Galaxy Z Fold 5 is the latest iteration of Samsung’s massive folding smartphone. In its current form, not all too much has changed. There is notably a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip now under the hood as well as Android 13 out of the box, but last year’s form factor almost entirely remains. There’s still an interior 7.6-inch display that pairs with a secondary 6.2-inch screen on the outside. Samsung has at least spent a lot of this year’s focus on the hinge design, ultimately resulting in both sides of the screen folding a bit closer than before, all while slimming down the overall thickness.

ANC for just $80? Skullcandy’s new Rail earbuds see first discount

Amazon is now offering the first chance to save on the all-new Skullcandy Rail ANC Earbuds. Now dropping down to $80, today’s offer lands with $20 in savings attached from the usual $100 price tag. Also matched over at Best Buy, you’re looking at a new all-time low from either retailer. Skullcandy’s new Rail ANC earbuds notably arrive with a big selling point of onboard active noise cancellation. But as far as features that don’t make their way into the earbuds’ naming scheme, you’ll also find 38-hour battery life and multipoint Bluetooth pairing for connecting to two devices at once. These new earbuds sport 12mm drivers and also come backed by onboard Tile tracking too.

