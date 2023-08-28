Deals: Samsung Galaxy S23+/Ultra $200 off, Sony XM5 headphones $348, more

Some of the best prices yet are now live on Samsung Galaxy S23+/Ultra smartphones, which start from $800. With $200 in savings attached, the deals also continue over to Sony’s popular XM5 over-ear ANC headphones at $348. Lastly, you can save on Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S7 FE too. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Samsung Galaxy S23+/Ultra smartphones from $800

You can now score some of the best prices yet on Samsung’s new Galaxy S23 collection. New smartphones have been all about the foldables this summer, but now some of the latest standard handsets are retaking the spotlight with some notable discounts. A favorite is the unlocked Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 256GB at $1,000 in all of the different styles. Down from $1,200, you’re looking at $200 in savings alongside the third-best price to date. This comes within $50 of the Prime Day mention from back in July, with the same savings applying to higher-end storage capacities. Delivering Samsung’s most capable non-folding smartphone, we explore all the ways that the Galaxy S23 Ultra is worth your cash, especially with today’s savings, in our hands-on review.

Save on Sony’s popular XM5 over-ear ANC headphones

Amazon is now offering a rare chance to save on the new Sony WH-1000XM5 ANC Headphones. As one of the best personal listening experiences on the market, these over-ear cans are now down to $348 shipped across all three styles. Down from $398, today’s $50 discount is not only one of the first this year but also the second-best price of 2023. This matches our previous mention and comes within $3 of the year’s best price – the price is also matched over at Best Buy.

Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S7 FE tablet, now $265 off

Amazon is offering up to 39% of Samsung Galaxy S7 FE tablets. You’ll find the 12.4-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 256GB Android tablet going for $415 in all colorways. Regularly $680 and currently on sale for $580 directly from Samsung, this is $265 off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. While we have some lower YMMV prices and trade-in offers directly from Samsung, today’s deal is among the best all-time prices we have ever tracked on Amazon.

