Telegram update adds quote formatting and new linking options

Telegram’s latest update brings a completely revamped reply system, complete with the ability to pull quotes from messages and format links for those with high visual standards.

In this update, Telegram looks to be padding out its reply system. As messaging apps go, the reply process is already pretty easy and intuitive. Now, though, that system is expanding to make it a little more versatile.

The first big change is the ability to pull quotes from other user’s replies and messages. By highlighting text in someone’s message, you can tap the new “quote” button to pull that exact text. From there, that text will appear as if you’re replying. Your message will be sent under that quoted text in a new message. You’ll also be able to highlight and add quote formatting to your own text, which adds a welcome layer of formatting options.

The new reply system also allows you to send someone’s message to a new chat to make way for those who want to move certain replies to different chats or channels.

Another great addition will be adjustable link previews. One of the more annoying aspects of the app can be the automatic link previews that appear after pasting a link. Sometimes, it’s not needed, and I often find myself wanting to turn them off. Now, you can adjust link previews to display according to your preferences. You’ll be able to change the size of the thumbnail, where the preview appears, and which link has preview priority if sent with multiple.

Telegram stories will see a couple of changes in the update shortly after it was released for free users. Now, stories can be scrubbed through by swiping left or right on the screen while viewing. Telegram will no longer make you re-watch the video to get to the parts you want to see. For story creators, a new change will also allow you to change the selfie camera’s flash settings, with options for color temperature and brightness.

Telegram’s latest update should be rolling out to most Android and iOS users now.