NVIDIA Shield TV Stick hits $125, extra 15% off Philips Hue sale, Jabra earbuds, more

The weekend is here and so are a fresh batch of discounts. Leading the pack, the NVIDIA Shield TV Stick hits $125 to go alongside an extra 15% off Philips Hue smart home gear sale. Plus, Jabra's latest Elite 8 Active drop to $150.

NVIDIA Shield TV Stick hits $125

Amazon is currently offering the NVIDIA Shield TV Stick for $125. Normally fetching $150, you’re looking at a rare discount on the streaming media player with today’s offer matching the all-time low for only the second time this year.

With Android TV at the center of the experience here, NVIDIA Shield delivers 4K HDR playback in a compact streaming stick package. Alongside Google Assistant and Chromecast integration, you’ll be able to enjoy a variety of the popular streaming services. Plus, a bundled voice remote lets you easily search content and even has a built-in locator to ensure it never gets lost. Check out our hands-on review

Take an extra 15% off Philips Hue smart home gear

Amazon today is back with one of our favorite smart home promotions, taking 15% off almost the entire assortment of Philips Hue smart bulbs in the process. Marking the first sale of this caliber in months, today’s offers are largely either matching the best discounts of the year or marking new 2023 lows after you’ve clipped the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. You can shop the entire collection of price cuts right here.

Jabra’s latest Elite 8 Active drop to $150

Amazon is now offering the second-ever discount on the new Jabra Elite 8 Active earbuds. Dropping down to $149.99 shipped in several styles, the savings today kick off from the usual $200 price tag. Having just launched back in August, you can now lock in the second discount and a new all-time low at $50 off. It’s an extra $30 below our previous September mention too. Jabra’s latest flagship earbuds arrive with a fitness-oriented approach that earns the Elite 8 buds the Active naming scheme. We fully break down what that means below the fold while also taking a hands-on look in our recent review.

Jabra’s new Elite 8 Active earbuds arrive with some notable improvements over the previous-generation pairs. It all starts with improved active noise cancellation, which steps up to apply filters for blocking out wind and other loud environments. There’s a total of 40 hours of playback from the package, with 8 hours of listening on the buds themselves, joined by another 32 hours from the charging case. Everything, of course, comes wrapped in a workout-ready design, with an IP54 water-resistance rating being joined by 1-meter drop protection. Throw in Google Fast Pair support, as well as multipoint Bluetooth for good measure, to round out the package.

