Google Pixel Tablet hits $399, extra dock at $112, Nest Thermostat $90, Pixel 7 Pro $420 off, more

The best prices yet are back on the new Google Pixel Tablet at $399, with an extra one of its companion Speaker Docks hitting $112. The savings today continue over to Google’s Nest Thermostat to fend off winter temperatures now that it has Matter support at $90. Not to mention an even lower price on Google Pixel 7 Pro at $579. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Google Pixel Tablet falls to $399 all-time low

An all-time low is here on the recently-released Google Pixel Tablet. Dropping to its holiday sale price today on Amazon, the new release sells for $399 shipped. It would normally set you back $499, and is now clocking in at $100 off for one of the first times. We last saw it on sale during the holiday shopping season over Thanksgiving Week, and now for anyone who missed it, there’s another chance to score this best-ever price. We explore the whole experience below the fold, or you can just hop over to our hands-on review, too.

Taking a more unique approach to the tablet form-factor, Google’s latest crack at the product arrives with a 10.95-inch LCD display that powers the Android 13 experience with the Tensor G2 chip. But where things actually get interesting is the new Charging Speaker Dock, which lets you turn the Pixel Tablet into a Nest Hub of sorts.

One of the neat things about the Pixel Tablet is that you can score extra versions of the Charging Speaker Dock in order to refuel or take advantage of the smart display mode in multiple rooms around the house. It’s also getting in on the savings on Amazon, with the dock now selling for $112 and comes in two different colors, should you want to leverage your savings towards expanding the whole experience throughout your entire home. That’s down from $129 and marking a rare chance in the first place to save.

Winter temperatures are no match for Google’s Nest Thermostat

Amazon is now marking down the Google Nest Thermostat to $89.99 shipped to help you stay warm this winter. This is 31% off the usual $130 price tag and matching the Black Friday price from back over Thanksgiving Week as the lowest price in months. If you’ve been looking for a solution to automate away cold weather, this will let Assistant handle keeping your home the perfect temperature. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

Google’s latest Nest Thermostat is the perfect smart home upgrade ahead of winter, helping you automatically heat up your home to comfortable temperatures. It sports a refreshed form-factor that’s centered around a frosted glass aesthetic with LED display. On top of leveraging Assistant, it can also be tied into schedules and automations, too. It also has some new tricks up its sleeve thanks to Matter support, bringing HomeKit into the mix alongside a wider array of compatible systems than before.

Google Pixel 7 Pro now just $579

Amazon is now offering the best price ever on Google Pixel 7 Pro. Right now the unlocked 256GB smartphone drops down to $579. Today’s discount lands from the original $999 price tag and saves you $420. It’s well below previous mentions from earlier in the year, and undercuts the current sale price on the Pixel 8 Pro by an extra $199. We breakdown how this smartphone stacks up against the 2023 roster below the fold, and our original hands-on review over at 9to5Google offers some extra insight.

This might not be the latest smartphone on the block, but there’s no arguing with a $420 discount. The Pixel 7 Pro arrives as last year’s flagship from Google and is still one of the company’s more capable releases to date. It packs a 6.7-inch QHD+ 120Hz screen on the front, with a triple sensor camera array around back that’s comprised of a 50MP main sensor, 12MP ultrawide lens, and upgraded 48MP telephoto zoom capabilities. All of that comes powered by the second-generation Tensor G2 chip, which is complemented by 128GB of storage and 12GB of RAM on the base model.

Dock your Pixel 8/Pro on iOttie’s Made for Google iON Wireless Duo charger

Amazon now offers the iOttie iON Wireless Duo for $42. Bringing a Google-certified charger to your nightstand, this is down from the usual $50 price tag and matching the Thanksgiving Week pricing. Today’s offer is one of the first discounts in 2023, and outside of Black Friday is the first chance to save since all the way back in April of this year. We’ll breakdown why this is worth cradling your Pixel 8 below, or you can also get more insight on the whole experience in our hands-on review.

iOttie’s latest charging stand arrives as a notable option specifically for Pixel 8/Pro owners thanks to its Made for Google certified design that can refuel two devices at once. Its main 15W upright Qi charging section can power up your smartphone in both portrait and landscape orientations, and a secondary 5W charger makes for a convenient way to top off Pixel Buds Pro and other earbuds with wireless charging features.

Beats Studio Buds+ come in a new Cosmic Silver design at $130

The second-best price yet is now live on the new Beats Studio Buds+ at Amazon. That is, if you don’t mind socring the new Cosmic Silver stylings. That more recent colorway is down to $130 from its usual $170 price tag. It’s the second-best offer we’ve seen at within $10 of the all-time low set on Cyber Monday. It has only sold for less once before in the past, too. We’re still waiting for all of the colorways to go on sale – including that slick new transparent design – but if you’re not too picky on the design, you can lock-in one of the lowest prices yet.

Beats Studio Buds+ just launched back in May and arrive as the latest listening experience from Beats. Notable features include improved ANC and transparency modes, which are complemented by upgraded microphones and the slick designed build. There’s 36 hours of listening for good measure, and everything else you can read about in our hands-on review.

