Android 15 is now available to OnePlus 12 and OnePlus Open in beta

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | May 15 2024 - 7:50 am PT
1 Comment

Ahead of Google launching Android 15 Beta 2 today, OnePlus is debuting its first Android 15 builds for the OnePlus 12 and OnePlus Open.

Announced via its forums, OnePlus has made Android 15 Beta 1 available to OnePlus 12 and OnePlus Open owners around the global. The update, which must be manually installed, comes with the risk of potentially bricking your device as well as quite a lengthy list of known issues.

On OnePlus 12, issues include Bluetooth and camera instability, partially broken mobile hotspot, third-party app crashes, and much more. OnePlus Open owners can expect many of the same issues, but also problems with Open Canvas (the multitasking experience) and more. The full list of known issues is on OnePlus’ forum post.

The installation method, notably, will vary depending on your region.

In the EU, India, and other parts of the globe, a “Local install” option is available on the system update page once the phone is in developer mode. On units sold in North America, though, OnePlus requires that you sideload an APK which installs the update.

More Android OEMs are likely to launch Android 15 beta programs in the coming days. Nothing launched its first Android 15 build for the Phone (2a) yesterday.

More on Android 15:

