Deals: JBL Authentics 300 Google Assistant speaker $100 off, Pixel 7 $355, Sonos gear, Sony headphones, more

Save $100 on JBL’s gorgeous Authentics 300 Google Assistant speaker

Amazon is now offering the JBL Authentics 300 Google Assistant Smart Speaker down at $349.99 shipped. Regularly $450, this is a solid $100 discount and the lowest price we can find. We have only tracked a handful of discounts on this premium JBL speaker since its debut last September, with today’s offer landing as the second lowest price we have tracked. It very quickly fell lower back in March, but this is only the second time we have seen it down under $380 otherwise. Check out our hands-on review too.

Not only does thing scream premium with its leather-like upholstery job, cast aluminum handle, and textured front-grille – I mean it looks as good on the shelf as it sounds, it is also loaded with smart features. The built-in Google Assistant voice command support (Alexa too), delivers on the smarts alongside both Bluetooth and Wi-Fi streaming action to crank tunes out of the 25mm tweeters, full-range 5.25-inch woofer, and 6.5-inch passive radiator.

Pixel 7 smartphone now down at $355

Alongside some particularly notable deals still live on the pro-grade variant, Woot is now offering a sweet deal on unlocked Google Pixel 7 handsets down at $354.99 Prime shipped. A $6 delivery fee will apply otherwise. This is a regularly $599 smartphone that is currently on sale for $454 at Amazon. Today’s deal lands at $60 under our previous mention for the lowest price we have tracked on the previous-generation Google Pixel device. Today’s deal is live on both the Obsidian and Snow colorways. We came away impressed with the Google Pixel 7 after going hands-on.

Rare Sonos smart speaker deals land from $199

Just after pre-orders went live on its exciting new AirPods Max competitor headphones, the Sonos Ace, and the debut of its new Roam 2 hybrid portable smart speaker, the lauded audio brand has kicked off a notable sale event on its official Amazon storefront across a range of its home and theater speakers. Alongside the deals you’ll find below, one notable offer we have spotted has the Sonos Era 100 Wireless Speaker on sale for $199 shipped. Regularly $249, this is a straight up $50 in savings on both the white and black models to match the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon since they landed there in spring 2023. Today’s deal is matching the Black Friday offer last year and lands one of only a few times we have tracked deals on the Era 100 AirPlay 2 home speaker. Head below for a closer look at the rest of today’s Sonos deals.

