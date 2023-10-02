Review: JBL Authentics 300 is a Google Assistant speaker that hits all the right notes

Smart speakers were a craze for a while, but the hype has very much died down in recent years. With the JBL Authentics 300, though, it’s clear that there’s finally a Google Assistant speaker worth your time, and it has great sound, design, and cross-compatibility with Amazon Alexa.

The JBL Authentics 300 speaker caught my eye right away with its retro design. The leather-like enclosure and vintage-inspired grille pay homage to JBL’s iconic speakers of the past. As someone who appreciates good industrial design, I was immediately intrigued by that alone.

The materials feel high-quality and durable, with the leather-ish exterior, brushed metal accents, and JBL’s signature grille pattern. I’m impressed by how premium it looks and feels.

The integrated top handle makes it super easy to grab and go. I’ve been bringing it all over the house and yard without worrying about scuffing it up. It just gives off a cool, vintage vibe.

But, like on any speaker, what’s arguably more important is the actual sound quality.

After using the Authentics 300 for about a week now, I’ve found it strikes a great balance between stylish throwback looks and solid audio performance. It’s not going to blast tunes as loud as some other portable speakers, but it pumps out nearly room-filling sound with plenty of bass and crisp highs.

How does the Authentics 300 stack up sound-wise against competitors? I’d say it holds its own against options like Apple’s HomePod and Google’s aging (and long-discontinued) Home Max. The dual tweeters and downward-firing passive radiator give it a very full and balanced profile.

Vocals come through crisp and clear, while bass hits have a satisfying thump without muddying the mix. It can’t compete with larger speakers for max volume, but it has more than enough power for outdoor kickbacks. My only knock is that higher frequencies can sound slightly harsh at times when cranked up loud. It seems to favor lower mids for its size. But for normal listening volumes, the audio performance is impressive.

On the features side, having both Alexa and Google Assistant built-in is awesome. I’m used to always choosing one or the other with smart speakers. Being able to just yell “Hey Google” or “Alexa” at any point is so convenient. That said, I have noticed some glitches occasionally when switching between the two voice assistants. A couple of times, Alexa didn’t want to cooperate after I’d just used a Google command. That’s really just a minor gripe, though, and somewhat expected given this is unprecedented functionality that Google once claimed was technically difficult.

Connecting over Wi-Fi was a breeze with the JBL One app. It walks you through the process and allows customizing EQ presets, but there’s also Bluetooth, which also worked flawlessly from my phone.

Giving some flexibility to the whole package is the addition of a battery. JBL claims eight hours on a charge, which I found plenty for a full day of tunes. I also love that it recharges over USB-C when needed, as I can use the same cables as my phones and laptops.

Overall, I think JBL nailed it with the Authentics 300 if you’re looking for a portable Bluetooth speaker that stands out. The retro design is just awesome and will turn heads, and it sounds great for a speaker of its size while still being rugged enough for travel and outdoor use. Smart features like Alexa/Google integration and multiroom audio make it even more versatile.

I’d mainly caution that the audio quality won’t blow away audiophiles looking for the ultimate in fidelity. But for its intended purpose as a cool-looking portable party speaker, the Authentics 300 hits all the right notes, especially at $400.

