Pixel VPN drops Google One branding ahead of update

While VPN by Google One is going away next month, the company will continue to offer a virtual private network for Pixel owners. Ahead of that, the service is now called “Pixel VPN by Google.”

The Pixel 8, 8 Pro, and 8a already feature a built-in/more integrated VPN experience. Instead of using the Google One client, there’s a dedicated app that does not show a persistent “1” notification.

You instead just get the ‘key’ status bar icon at the right. (For those keep tracking, there’s also the Google Fi VPN for subscribers of the MVNO.)

This version of VPN by Google One is optimized for the best performance on Pixel and provides a fully integrated experience in your phone’s settings Google Support

That experience is coming soon to the Pixel 7, 7 Pro, 7a, and Fold. Ahead of that, the Play Store listing for the responsible app has been updated from “Pixel VPN by Google One” to just “Pixel VPN by Google.”

The Google One icon has also been replaced by a blue shield with “G” at the center. Screenshots have been updated with the new branding.

That new version shown in those screenshots is not yet available, so Pixel 8+ owners should also expect an update. Meanwhile, VPN by Google One is installed on a 7 Pro running Android 14 QPR3 Beta 2.2, but there’s an account error when attempting to enable it.

We’re presumably waiting for that app or stable system update.