Deals: 512GB Google Pixel 7 Pro $650 off, razr+ from $491, Samsung The Frame $1,300 off, GoPros $100 off, more

Today’s best deals are headlined by a particularly notable deal on the 512GB Google Pixel 7 Pro that is now starting from $447 alongside more affordable configurations. From there, we move over to the 2023 unlocked, open-box condition Motorola razr+ down at $491 from the up to $1,000 in regularly fetches and then over to a host Samsung’s The Frame TVs at up to $1,300 off, GoPro deals at $100 off, and more. Everything awaits below.

Land a 512GB Google Pixel 7 Pro at one of its best prices ever

While the new listings detailed below are indeed still live, we did just spot a New Open-Box listing for the 512GB Google Pixel 7 Pro in unlocked condition via Woot down at $446.49 Prime shipped. This phone carries a regular price tag at $1,099 right now – today’s deal delivers over $652 in savings on a still more than capable handset. This option also includes a full 1-year warranty directly from Google. More details below.

Over at Woot, you’ll find the Pixel 7 Pro starting at $399.99 for the 128GB model, $439.99 for the 256GB, and $469.99 for 512GB, all of which with free Prime shipping and 1-year warranties directly from Google. A $6 delivery fee will apply without a Prime membership. Regularly $899, $999, and $1,099 right now at Google, you’re looking at up to $630 in savings, all of the color options (if you get in before they start selling out), and a price well below our previous Amazon mention. These devices are currently available on Amazon, but you won’t even find a reputable third-party sellers with prices like these.

Motorola’s regularly $1,000 smart razr+ flip phone is yours for $492

Alongside Amazon’s ongoing $300 price drop on the latest 2023 model Motorola razr+, we have now spotted a notable deal on the same device in unlocked, open-box condition down at $491.62 via Woot. Shipping is free for Prime members but a $6 fee will apply otherwise. While leaked details on the new Motorola razr+ have been spotted over at 9to5Google, it appears the device will land with the same $1,000 regular price the current model does. And unless you’re looking to pay that much for the latest and greatest, today’s drastically lower price tag on the latest Motorola razr+ device is worth consideration. This is a $1,000 unlocked smartphone selling at over $508 off in new open-box condition with a full 1-year warranty directly from Motorola. It is also over $209 under the price you’ll find on Amazon for the straight up brand new unit.

Samsung’s The Frame 4K smart TVs once again up to $1,300 off

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the super-sized, previous-generation Samsung The Frame TV at $1,300 off. Today’s offer on the massive 85-inch model at $2,999.99 shipped joins a host of deals on the smaller models, including the latest Frame releases you’ll find down below. The regularly $4,300 display is also matched directly at Samsung and is now going for a few bucks less from trusted third-party sellers at Amazon (without Amazon fulfillment though). This is matching the deal we tracked during the notable Discover Samsung Summer Sale event last week and the best prices we can find.

You’ll find the rest of the ongoing price drops on Samsung’s The Frame TVs waiting in the list below. Just be sure to double check on Amazon as you’ll find some of these sizes going for a few bucks less sold directly from Amazon itself. That includes both the previous-generation models and the latest edition.

Previous-model Samsung The Frame deals:

2024 model Samsung The Frame deals:

Rare Sonos smart speaker deals land from $199

Just after pre-orders went live on its exciting new AirPods Max competitor headphones, the Sonos Ace, and the debut of its new Roam 2 hybrid portable smart speaker, the lauded audio brand has kicked off a notable sale event on its official Amazon storefront across a range of its home and theater speakers. Alongside the deals you’ll find below, one notable offer we have spotted has the Sonos Era 100 Wireless Speaker on sale for $199 shipped. Regularly $249, this is a straight up $50 in savings on both the white and black models to match the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon since they landed there in spring 2023. Today’s deal is matching the Black Friday offer last year and lands one of only a few times we have tracked deals on the Era 100 AirPlay 2 home speaker. Head below for a closer look at the rest of today’s Sonos deals.

