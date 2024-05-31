 Skip to main content

Android 15 is now available in beta on Nothing Phone (2)

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | May 31 2024 - 11:33 am PT
0 Comments

As Google continues moving forward with new updates to Android 15, Nothing is bringing the latest version of the platform to the Nothing Phone (2) in a new beta program.

Nothing announced that Phone (2) is now eligible for an Android 15 build through a beta developer preview. The update was previously made available to Phone (2a) earlier this month, and it’s the same build for both devices.

Like on Phone (2a), there are some known issues with the build including the inability to add new fingerprints or use face unlock.

You’ll need to be on Nothing OS 2.5.5 to install the update which can be handled through an on-device OTA method. There are full instructions on Nothing’s website.

We’ve been busy diving into Android 15 and preparing for future iterations of Nothing OS.

Join the fun and explore the first Android 15 developer preview on Phone (2) and Phone (2a).

DisclaimerThis build of Android 15 is still in an early stage of development and some features might be missing or not working. The build is primarily for developers and other advanced users. Installation is not recommended for ordinary users.

More on Android 15:

Follow Ben: Twitter/XThreads, and Instagram

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Nothing

Nothing
Android 15

Android 15
Nothing Phone (2)

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a Senior Editor for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Google Pixel Watch 2

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch 2.

samsung galaxy s24 ultra

Reserve Galaxy S24

Reserve the Galaxy S24 series for free and get a $50 credit, no obligation required.

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing