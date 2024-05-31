Android 15 is now available in beta on Nothing Phone (2)

As Google continues moving forward with new updates to Android 15, Nothing is bringing the latest version of the platform to the Nothing Phone (2) in a new beta program.

Nothing announced that Phone (2) is now eligible for an Android 15 build through a beta developer preview. The update was previously made available to Phone (2a) earlier this month, and it’s the same build for both devices.

Like on Phone (2a), there are some known issues with the build including the inability to add new fingerprints or use face unlock.

You’ll need to be on Nothing OS 2.5.5 to install the update which can be handled through an on-device OTA method. There are full instructions on Nothing’s website.

We’ve been busy diving into Android 15 and preparing for future iterations of Nothing OS. Join the fun and explore the first Android 15 developer preview on Phone (2) and Phone (2a). Disclaimer: This build of Android 15 is still in an early stage of development and some features might be missing or not working. The build is primarily for developers and other advanced users. Installation is not recommended for ordinary users.

