Deals: Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 from $200, Galaxy Tab S9 $200 off, Up to 15% off Samsung’s new Smart Monitors, more

Strap Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 6 on your wrist at $200 today

Both Amazon and Best Buy are now offering some particularly solid $100 price drops on Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 6. You’ll find various colorways on sale here with the 40mm models marked down to $199.99 and the larger 44mm variants going for $229.99 shipped. Regularly $300 and $330, these Bluetooth + Wi-Fi models were already the most affordable point of entry into Samsung latest flagship wearable lineup, and now they are both seeing straight up $100 price drops. For comparison’s sake they are now $40 under the sale prices you’ll find directly from Samsung. While we did see a short-lived but one get one free that dropped the per watch price down to $150 a pop, you still had to shell out $300 to score that price. Our detailed hands-on review breaks it all down.

Galaxy Tab S9 Android tablet now starts from $599 ($200 off)

Just after the reveal of its 2024 Smart Monitors with up to $300 in FREE credit as well as this ongoing $270 price drop on the 512GB Galaxy Tab S9+, Amazon is now offering one of its best prices yet on the base model Samsung Galaxy Tab S9. The 11-inch tablet comes as part of the latest and greatest from the brand, fetching a regular price at $800 and now starts from $599 shipped via Amazon. This is more than $200 off, $70 below our previous Amazon mention, and the best price we can find. It is also $100 less than the sale price you’ll find directly from Samsung right now and well below the $120 off we featured at the beginning of May, making for a compelling offer to bring home the most affordable of Samsung’s flagship Android tablet experiences.

Latest Bose QuietComfort Ultra ANC Earbuds hit the best Amazon price ever

While the official Bose Father’s Day event has already kicked off with notable deals across much of latest headphone releases alongside portable and home theater speakers, Amazon just dropped the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds even lower. These are the latest releases in the lineup (outside of the floating Ultra Open buds) that carry a regular price at $299 and now you can score a set for $239 shipped on Amazon in black. That’s a straight up $60 off, $10 under both our previous mentions and the official price on the Bose site, as well as a new Amazon all-time low. We have seen the White Smoke colorway go for a touch less in very limited sales at other retailers like Dell, but this is the lowest we have ever tracked on the black set and the best Amazon price ever.

Samsung 2024 Smart Monitors with real-time Galaxy Watch health tracking…now up to 15% off with $300 in FREE credit, more

Alongside the up to $300 in FREE credit Samsung is throwing in on its new monitors, it is now offering up to 15% in straight up price drops when you buy more than one. Add any two of the new monitors on this page to your cart, and the prices will automatically drop below the MSRPs – this delivers the first straight up deals and as much as $130 in savings (on each monitor).

The new Samsung monitors are ready to go now! As you might have expected the more pricey the monitor, the higher the FREE credit. The new 32-inch Odyssey OLED G8 (G80SD) 4K UHD 240Hz 0.03ms Smart Gaming Monitor comes with a $300 credit, while the 32-inch Smart Monitor M8 (M80D) includes a $150 credit, for example. Everything awaits right here.

The Smart Monitor lineup is jam packed with more enhanced entertainment features that lets you work hard and play hard.

The Odyssey lineup brings a next-level experience with its new OLED Glare Free and OLED Safeguard+ technologies.

The ViewFinity lineup boosts connectivity to create a complete workstation.

Get even more details right here…

Google Summer sale now live!

Google has now kicked off a wide-ranging summer sale, discounting just about every piece of gear in its current-generation lineup. From the latest Pixel watches to Pixel 8 Pro, and its current foldable handset to the Google Pixel tabs, there’s up to $500 (or more) in savings at the ready here today. As detailed in our coverage at 9to5Google, the deepest deal here has the Google Pixel Fold on sale for $1,299 shipped at Amazon and Best Buy – it will drop to $1,199 if you connect with a carrier via Best Buy. That’s a straight up $500 price drop off the regular $1,799 unlocked list and the lowest price we can find. It is also matching the lowest price we have tracked at Amazon, landing at $100 under the 2023 Black Friday price and marking only the third time it is has been this low there. Check out our hands-on review for a complete breakdown on the Google Pixel Fold. However, it, along with the deals we are now tracking on the latest Google Pixel 8 and 8 Pro handsets, can also deliver a huge deal on the new Google Pixel 8a when you bundle up. Head below for the details.

You can buy a discounted Pixel 8, 8 Pro, or Fold and get 50% off the Pixel 8a. This brings the 128GB mid-ranger to $249.50 alongside $50 in Google Store credit – add both phones to your cart.

The 128GB Pixel Tablet is $80 off in both Tablet only or with Charging Speaker Dock configurations, while the 256GB models come with a $100 discount.

OnePlus up to $300 off for Father’s Day

OnePlus has now launched a big-tine Father’s Day sale with up to $300 in straight cash savings on its latest handsets alongside notable deals on OnePlus Watch 2 and more. First up, Amazon is once again offering its best price on the OnePlus Open foldable smartphone at $1,399.99 shipped in both the Emerald Dusk and Voyager Black colors in unlocked condition. Carrying a regular list at $1,700, this is a straight up $300 price drop landing on par with the lowest we have tracked at Amazon and $100 below the deal spotted earlier this fall. This same deal is also available at Best Buy and will drop another $100 if you get hooked up with a carrier during checkout. Having said all that, you will also want to consider this deal straight from the OnePlus site as well.

You’ll find this same price drop on the OnePlus Open with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage directly from the official site. There you can score some additional bundle deals on OnePlus Watch 2 with purchase ($100 off there) and land some deals on other accessories as well.

More OnePlus Father’s Day deals:

