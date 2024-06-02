Google Store summer sale: Buy discounted Pixel 8 & get 50% off Pixel 8a, more

The US Google Store is kicking off a summer sale today across Pixel phones, Tablet, and Watch. These offers end June 22, 2024 at 11:59 p.m. PT.
The highlight of this Google Store summer sale is buying a discounted Pixel 8, 8 Pro, or Fold and getting 50% off the Pixel 8a. This brings the 128GB mid-ranger to $249.50, while you also get $50 in Google Store credit. To get this deal, add both phones to your cart.
- $500 off Pixel Fold: $1,299 — Amazon — Best Buy — matches top discount
- $250 off Pixel 8 Pro: $749 — Amazon — Best Buy — matches top discount
- $150 off Pixel 8: $549 — Amazon — Best Buy — previous best offer was $200 off
Meanwhile, the 128GB Pixel Tablet is $80 off in both — Tablet only or with Charging Speaker Dock — configurations. The 256GB models come with a $100 discount.
- $80 off Pixel Tablet 128 GB: $319 — Amazon — Best Buy
- $100 off Pixel Tablet 256 GB: $399 — Amazon — Best Buy
The first-generation Pixel Watch is discounted by $100, while it’s $60 off the Pixel Watch 2 Wi-Fi and $80 off the LTE version.
- $100 off Pixel Watch (first-gen): $179.99 — Amazon — Best Buy
- $60 off Pixel Watch 2(Wi-Fi): $289.99 — Amazon — Best Buy
- $80 off Pixel Watch 2 (LTE): $319.99 — Amazon — Best Buy
- $60 off Pixel Buds Pro: $139.99 — Amazon — Best Buy
- $20 off Pixel Buds A-Series: $79 — Amazon
