Google Store summer sale: Buy discounted Pixel 8 & get 50% off Pixel 8a, more

Avatar for Abner Li  | Jun 2 2024 - 3:30 am PT
2 Comments

The US Google Store is kicking off a summer sale today across Pixel phones, Tablet, and Watch. These offers end June 22, 2024 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Kickstart summer with deals on your favorite Pixel phones, tablets, watches and buds.

The highlight of this Google Store summer sale is buying a discounted Pixel 8, 8 Pro, or Fold and getting 50% off the Pixel 8a. This brings the 128GB mid-ranger to $249.50, while you also get $50 in Google Store credit. To get this deal, add both phones to your cart.

Meanwhile, the 128GB Pixel Tablet is $80 off in both — Tablet only or with Charging Speaker Dock — configurations. The 256GB models come with a $100 discount.

The first-generation Pixel Watch is discounted by $100, while it’s $60 off the Pixel Watch 2 Wi-Fi and $80 off the LTE version.

