Gemini app for Android & iOS is now rolling out to UK, Europe

Avatar for Abner Li  | Jun 5 2024 - 12:19 am PT
Following the last country/language expansion at the end of April, Google’s Gemini app for Android and iOS is now coming to the UK and Europe. 

Google today is starting to bring the Gemini mobile app to “more countries across Europe and the UK.” On Android, you can download the app/shortcut from the Play Store, or opt in via a card that appears when you activate Google Assistant. It has been expanding to more locations since the US launch in February.

Many voice features you loved in Google Assistant will be available through the Gemini app — including setting timers, making calls and setting reminders — and we’re working to support more in the future.

At I/O 2024, Google said it will introduce Gemini Extensions for Calendar, Keep, Tasks, and Utilities (like Android’s Clock app) in the coming months. This follows the launch of the YouTube Music integration. Last month, Google also previewed Gemini Live and other features that are soon coming to Android.

Meanwhile, on iOS, Gemini is rolling out in the Google app as a new tab “over the next couple of weeks.”

Gemini now supports the following languages: Arabic, Chinese, Danish, Dutch, English, French, German, Italian, Indonesian, Japanese, Korean, Norwegian, Polish, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish, Swedish, Thai, and Vietnamese

This is the current list of where you can “download the Gemini app from the Google Play Store”:

Åland IslandsFaroe IslandsMartiniqueSt. Kitts & Nevis
AlbaniaFranceMauritiusSt. Lucia
AndorraFrench GuianaMayotteSudan
AlgeriaFrench PolynesiaMexicoTaiwan
American SamoaFrench Southern and Antarctic LandsMicronesiaTajikistan
AndorraFijiMoldovaThailand
AngolaFinlandMonacoThe Gambia
AnguillaGabonMontserratTonga
Antigua & BarbudaGermanyMoroccoTogo
ArubaGeorgiaMozambiqueTrinidad & Tobago
ArgentinaGhanaMyanmarTunisia
AustraliaGibraltarNamibiaTurkmenistan
AustriaGreeceNepalTurks and Caicos
AzerbaijanGreenlandNetherlandsU.S. Virgin Islands
BahamasGrenadaNew CaledoniaUganda
BahrainGuadeloupeNew ZealandUnited Arab Emirates
BelgiumGuamNicaraguaUnited Kingdom
BelizeGuatemalaNigerUnited States
BeninGuernseyNigeriaUruguay
BermudaGuineaNorth MacedoniaUzbekistan
BoliviaGuinea-BissauNorthern Mariana IslandsVanuatu
BotswanaHaitiNorwayVatican City
BrazilHondurasOmanVenezuela
British Indian Ocean TerritoryHungaryPalauVietnam
British Virgin IslandsIcelandPanamaWallis and Futuna
BulgariaIndonesiaPapua New GuineaYemen
Burkina FasoIraqParaguayZambia
CambodiaIrelandPeruZimbabwe
CameroonIsle of ManPhilippines
CanadaItalyPitcairn Islands
Caribbean NetherlandsJamaicaPoland
Cayman IslandsJapanPortugal
ChadJerseyPuerto Rico
ChileJordanQatar
ColombiaKazakhstanRepublic of the Congo
ComorosKuwaitRepublic of Cyprus
Costa RicaKyrgyzstanRéunion
CroatiaLaosRomania
CuraçaoLatviaRwanda
Czech RepublicLebanonSamoa
Democratic Republic of CongoLiberiaSwitzerland
DenmarkLibyaSaudi Arabia
DjiboutiLiechtensteinSenegal
DominicaLithuaniaSeychelles
Dominican RepublicLuxembourgSierra Leone
EcuadorMalaysiaSingapore
EgyptMaldivesSolomon Islands
El SalvadorMaliSomalia
EstoniaMaltaSouth Africa
Falkland IslandsMarshall IslandsSouth Korea
