Gemini app for Android & iOS is now rolling out to UK, Europe

Following the last country/language expansion at the end of April, Google’s Gemini app for Android and iOS is now coming to the UK and Europe.

Google today is starting to bring the Gemini mobile app to “more countries across Europe and the UK.” On Android, you can download the app/shortcut from the Play Store, or opt in via a card that appears when you activate Google Assistant. It has been expanding to more locations since the US launch in February.

Many voice features you loved in Google Assistant will be available through the Gemini app — including setting timers, making calls and setting reminders — and we’re working to support more in the future.

At I/O 2024, Google said it will introduce Gemini Extensions for Calendar, Keep, Tasks, and Utilities (like Android’s Clock app) in the coming months. This follows the launch of the YouTube Music integration. Last month, Google also previewed Gemini Live and other features that are soon coming to Android.

Meanwhile, on iOS, Gemini is rolling out in the Google app as a new tab “over the next couple of weeks.”

Gemini now supports the following languages: Arabic, Chinese, Danish, Dutch, English, French, German, Italian, Indonesian, Japanese, Korean, Norwegian, Polish, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish, Swedish, Thai, and Vietnamese

This is the current list of where you can “download the Gemini app from the Google Play Store”:

Åland Islands Faroe Islands Martinique St. Kitts & Nevis Albania France Mauritius St. Lucia Andorra French Guiana Mayotte Sudan Algeria French Polynesia Mexico Taiwan American Samoa French Southern and Antarctic Lands Micronesia Tajikistan Andorra Fiji Moldova Thailand Angola Finland Monaco The Gambia Anguilla Gabon Montserrat Tonga Antigua & Barbuda Germany Morocco Togo Aruba Georgia Mozambique Trinidad & Tobago Argentina Ghana Myanmar Tunisia Australia Gibraltar Namibia Turkmenistan Austria Greece Nepal Turks and Caicos Azerbaijan Greenland Netherlands U.S. Virgin Islands Bahamas Grenada New Caledonia Uganda Bahrain Guadeloupe New Zealand United Arab Emirates Belgium Guam Nicaragua United Kingdom Belize Guatemala Niger United States Benin Guernsey Nigeria Uruguay Bermuda Guinea North Macedonia Uzbekistan Bolivia Guinea-Bissau Northern Mariana Islands Vanuatu Botswana Haiti Norway Vatican City Brazil Honduras Oman Venezuela British Indian Ocean Territory Hungary Palau Vietnam British Virgin Islands Iceland Panama Wallis and Futuna Bulgaria Indonesia Papua New Guinea Yemen Burkina Faso Iraq Paraguay Zambia Cambodia Ireland Peru Zimbabwe Cameroon Isle of Man Philippines Canada Italy Pitcairn Islands Caribbean Netherlands Jamaica Poland Cayman Islands Japan Portugal Chad Jersey Puerto Rico Chile Jordan Qatar Colombia Kazakhstan Republic of the Congo Comoros Kuwait Republic of Cyprus Costa Rica Kyrgyzstan Réunion Croatia Laos Romania Curaçao Latvia Rwanda Czech Republic Lebanon Samoa Democratic Republic of Congo Liberia Switzerland Denmark Libya Saudi Arabia Djibouti Liechtenstein Senegal Dominica Lithuania Seychelles Dominican Republic Luxembourg Sierra Leone Ecuador Malaysia Singapore Egypt Maldives Solomon Islands El Salvador Mali Somalia Estonia Malta South Africa Falkland Islands Marshall Islands South Korea