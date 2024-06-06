Deals: Galaxy Watch 6 Classic $330, official Galaxy S24 cases 32% off, Fitbit Sense 2, Google Nest gear $80 off, more

Thursday’s best deals on gear from Google, Samsung, and more have now arrived with solid price drops on both colors of the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic – the best Galaxy Watch 6 if you ask me. We also spotted some relatively rare offers on Samsung’s Galaxy S24 S-View cases from $34 alongside a host of Google Nest Cam offers, including both indoor and outdoor models, at up to $80 off. Those deals join this morning’s price drop on the Fitbit Sense 2 – here’s our review of the new Fitbit Ace – and even more down below.

Galaxy Watch 6 Classic now starts from $330 in both colors

Yesterday we spotted the entry-level Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 with straight up$100 price drops (some styles and colors are still live). But I mentioned it then, and I’ll say again, the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is my personal favorite. Today at Amazon we are tracking $70 price drops on the black and silver 43mm variants at $329.99 shipped. While we have seen some wild and fleeting price drops on the over-sized 47mm model in silver for less – that deal tends to come and go, leaves you with what I would consider a less attractive grey band, and is, in many case, too large for your average wrist (in my opinion). Today’s deal gives you the option to land either size and in black or sliver at $10 under the current sale price directly from Samsung and Best Buy.

Samsung’s official Galaxy S24 S-View cases from $34 (Reg. $50)

Samsung makes some interesting first-party cases for its flagship handsets, but I have always been drawn to the S-View Wallet Case. Regularly $50, you can score one starting from $33.99 for Galaxy S24 Ultra (deals on the other models are waiting down below) with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $35. You’re looking at a 32% price drop that lands within cents of the best we have ever tracked on Amazon. It is still fetching the full $50 directly at Samsung as well.

Fitbit’s Sense 2 smartwatch with stress and auto exercise tracking now $60 off

While the new kid-focused Fitbit Ace has arrived (hands-on review right here), alongside the now live Google Store summer sale we are tracking a solid deal on the Fitbit Sense 2 Smartwatch. Regularly $250, this one is now selling for $189.95 shipped in all three colors over at Amazon. That’s nearly 25% or $60 off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. While we have seen some fleeting offers for less in the past, today’s deal undercuts the Google Summer Sale deal by $10 to deliver the best price around. This deal also undercuts the $198 offer we spotted over the Black Friday deal season last year as well. Hit up our hands-on review for more details.

Google smart Nest Cams now up to $80 off

Joining the ongoing Google Summer Sale and the FREE $50 Amazon gift card with the new Pixel 8a smartphone, Amazon has now launched a sale of its own featuring plenty of solid price drops on the Google Nest smart home gear. Alongside offers on both the indoor and outdoor models below, both Best Buy and Amazon are now offering the wireless Google Nest Doorbell down at $129.99 shipped. Regularly $180, this is a straight up $50 price drop and the lowest price we can find. It comes within $10 of the 2024 low, last seen during a one-day Best Buy sale and during Black Friday before that. You’ll also find the wired model marked down from $180 to $149.99 shipped right now.

Samsung 2024 Smart Monitors with real-time Galaxy Watch health tracking…now up to 15% off with $300 in FREE credit, more

Alongside the up to $300 in FREE credit Samsung is throwing in on its new monitors, it is now offering up to 15% in straight up price drops when you buy more than one. Add any two of the new monitors on this page to your cart, and the prices will automatically drop below the MSRPs – this delivers the first straight up deals and as much as $130 in savings (on each monitor).

The new Samsung monitors are ready to go now! As you might have expected the more pricey the monitor, the higher the FREE credit. The new 32-inch Odyssey OLED G8 (G80SD) 4K UHD 240Hz 0.03ms Smart Gaming Monitor comes with a $300 credit, while the 32-inch Smart Monitor M8 (M80D) includes a $150 credit, for example. Everything awaits right here.

The Smart Monitor lineup is jam packed with more enhanced entertainment features that lets you work hard and play hard.

The Odyssey lineup brings a next-level experience with its new OLED Glare Free and OLED Safeguard+ technologies.

The ViewFinity lineup boosts connectivity to create a complete workstation.

Get even more details right here…

Google Summer sale now live!

Google has now kicked off a wide-ranging summer sale, discounting just about every piece of gear in its current-generation lineup. From the latest Pixel watches to Pixel 8 Pro, and its current foldable handset to the Google Pixel tabs, there’s up to $500 (or more) in savings at the ready here today. As detailed in our coverage at 9to5Google, the deepest deal here has the Google Pixel Fold on sale for $1,299 shipped at Amazon and Best Buy – it will drop to $1,199 if you connect with a carrier via Best Buy. That’s a straight up $500 price drop off the regular $1,799 unlocked list and the lowest price we can find. It is also matching the lowest price we have tracked at Amazon, landing at $100 under the 2023 Black Friday price and marking only the third time it is has been this low there. Check out our hands-on review for a complete breakdown on the Google Pixel Fold. However, it, along with the deals we are now tracking on the latest Google Pixel 8 and 8 Pro handsets, can also deliver a huge deal on the new Google Pixel 8a when you bundle up. Head below for the details.

You can buy a discounted Pixel 8, 8 Pro, or Fold and get 50% off the Pixel 8a. This brings the 128GB mid-ranger to $249.50 alongside $50 in Google Store credit – add both phones to your cart.

The 128GB Pixel Tablet is $80 off in both Tablet only or with Charging Speaker Dock configurations, while the 256GB models come with a $100 discount.

OnePlus up to $300 off for Father’s Day

OnePlus has now launched a big-tine Father’s Day sale with up to $300 in straight cash savings on its latest handsets alongside notable deals on OnePlus Watch 2 and more. First up, Amazon is once again offering its best price on the OnePlus Open foldable smartphone at $1,399.99 shipped in both the Emerald Dusk and Voyager Black colors in unlocked condition. Carrying a regular list at $1,700, this is a straight up $300 price drop landing on par with the lowest we have tracked at Amazon and $100 below the deal spotted earlier this fall. This same deal is also available at Best Buy and will drop another $100 if you get hooked up with a carrier during checkout. Having said all that, you will also want to consider this deal straight from the OnePlus site as well.

You’ll find this same price drop on the OnePlus Open with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage directly from the official site. There you can score some additional bundle deals on OnePlus Watch 2 with purchase ($100 off there) and land some deals on other accessories as well.

More OnePlus Father’s Day deals:

