Google TV network opens, expands advertiser resources to reach free TV viewers

Google TV’s built-in free channels have been a great way to watch quick ad-supported programming without signing up for anything. Now, Google is opening a new Google TV Network to get more advertisers involved and in front of the millions who watch.

According to Google, Google TV’s free channels have been quite a hit. A recent post indicates that over 20 million devices tune into the TV operating system’s free channels every month, spending a little over an hour watching per day. This feature comes as what is essentially a free version of YouTube TV. It doesn’t house as many channels, but you don’t need to pay to watch what’s available.

Of course, those channels are supported by advertising, which currently comes in the form of non-skippable ads and 6-second “bumper ads.” It doesn’t look like Google is planning on changing how much advertising is shown to the user, but it is opening up a new network for advertisers to easily get involved and in front of people.

The Google TV Network is set to aid companies in targeting tuned-in audiences. One benefit of the program is a more streamlined process for buying ad space on Google TV, which will make it easier for a ton of different companies to access valuable real estate on the free TV network.

What does this mean for the viewer?

The majority of users generally frown upon increasing the quantity of ads during programming of any sort. The Google TV Network initiative doesn’t look like it will increase the number of ads shown during each show or movie, as Google didn’t mention any concrete changes in that regard.

However, Google notes that new ad formats may be coming in the future. That could mean a variety of things, but we’ve seen recent experiments on Google TV and YouTube TV that have been met with a negative reaction.

In general, more advertisers on Google TV could mean the possibility of more channels and a growing list of free programs available through the OS. If Google’s free channels were to stick around, it would be nice to see an expansion that includes more networks that can be accessed, even with ads.

The Google TV network is open now for advertisers through Google Ads.