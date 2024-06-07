Microsoft makes Windows 11 ‘Recall’ explicitly opt-in amid privacy concerns

With its new “Copilot+ PCs” powered by Snapdragon processors, Microsoft also debuted a clever new feature called “Recall” which is able to let users search anything they’ve done on their machine. But following privacy concerns, Microsoft has announced that “Recall” in Windows 11 will be an opt-in feature.

“Recall” was first announced alongside the initial wave of Snapdragon X Elite and X Plus powered laptops. The feature, Microsoft explained, would let users search through anything they’ve done on their computer. The feature worked by capturing screenshots every few seconds and letting AI then search through those screenshots to find what you were looking for. It was all done on-device, but many still took issue with the potential privacy implications of capturing and storing that much user data.

Microsoft has now backtracked and announced that the feature will be opt-in only.

Initially, “Recall” was supposed to be the default behavior on Windows 11 on “Copilot+ PCs.” Users could turn it off, but it would be enabled by default during the setup process.

In a blog post, Microsoft now says that it will update the setup process to make it significantly more clear whether or not you’re turning on “Recall.” A screen, as seen below, will ask you to explicitly choose whether or not the feature is enabled. Microsoft adds that you’ll be required to use Windows Hello to activate it and “proof of presence” will be required to access any data captured by “Recall.”

Microsoft also says that Windows will add better encryption to the data that “Recall” stores. That comes after, as The Verge points out, researchers discovered that much of the data was stored in plain text.

The post goes on to reiterate that all data is stored and processed on-device, that Windows will inform the user when “Recall” is active, and that users have controls over what is captured and the ability to pause the feature at any time.

All changes to “Recall,” Microsoft says, will be in place before Copilot+ PCs start shipping on June 18.

