Boox launches the Go 10.3 and Go Color 7 lightweight e-reader options with full Android

Boox, a go-to manufacturer for Android-based e-readers, has released two new lightweight options in its “Go” category. The Boox Go 10.3 is a black/white reader that prioritizes travel-friendly features, while the Go Color 7 is a smaller color option with physical page-turning buttons.

Boox has been one of our favorite e-reader developers as of late. We’ve reviewed options like the Boox Palma, a phone-like e-reader running Android, and the Tab Ultra C, which combines the company’s best hardware with a lovely color paper display. The novelty is that these tablets are well-designed and combine quality paper displays with the flexibility of Android, allowing users to download and use their favorite apps on a display that’s admittedly friendly toward eyeballs.

The Boox Go series is one that focuses on portability, as the name implies. The Boox Go 10.3 is a large-screened e-reader that carries Boox’s signature look – an off-center display that prioritizes comfort in the hand. The display comes in at 10.3 inches, and it only takes up 4.6mm (thickness) from the back panel to the front panel.

The display itself is a Carta 1200, which is the same type used on the tiny Boox Palma. With that said, it isn’t a color display, but it does bring the same crisp appearance. One interesting choice Boox made was to omit the front light, which is a common feature throughout its lineup, allowing these displays to be seen clearly in darker situations. The Boox Go 10.3 does not have one and is made for sunlight – something to keep in mind.

On the brighter and more colorful side, the Boox Go Color 7 is a 7-inch tablet coming in at 6.4mm thick. That’s a little closer to Boox’s other tablets. The display is a Kaleido 3 color screen and offers the option to view media in a more vibrant light, compared to the monochrome options.

One of the key features of the Boox Color 7 e-reader is the page-turning rocker on the front, right in the middle of the biggest bezel. The buttons allow you to quickly shift to the next page in whatever book you’re reading. It also offers a textured back that, according to the company, means a more comfortable experience.

Both tablets run Android 12 out of the box and come in pretty reasonable price points. The Boox Go 10.3 is available for $379.99 while the Color Go comes in at $249.99.