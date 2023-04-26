Boox Tab Ultra C brings e-ink to life with a 10.3-inch color display and full Android

Even with extremely advanced displays on the market, e-ink still finds a home with many users who like to read or sketch. The Tab Ultra C is the latest tablet from Boox that offers all of the functionality of an e-ink display, but with color.

Boox has taken a more productive approach to creating tablets. With the Tab Ultra released last year, the company brought attention back to e-ink displays, as the device is more than capable at what it does. For users who have a library of digital books or even just want to start one, e-ink tablets are a perfect choice. The display is simple and as close to paper as modern displays will allow. Along those same lines, the Tab Ultra is one of the better options out there for artists who want a lifelike tablet that mimics taking pencil to notebook.

Of course, black and white is limiting in the latter aspect. With that, Boox has announced a brand new addition to the lineup with the Tab Ultra C. The “C” in this instance, represents the color e-ink display. As a rather exciting addition, the Tab Ultra C offers very similar specs to the Tab Ultra variant with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

With that, the Tab Ultra C comes powered by a Qualcomm Octa-core CPU, which should pull just enough weight to power Android 11 and the expectedly nice feeling 10.3″ Kaleido 3 screen, which can hit a range of 4,096 colors. This isn’t quite the millions we expect from some higher-end tablets, but enough for what this device wants to accomplish.

Interestingly enough, the resolution changes depending on the use case. When the display is set to black and white only, you’re looking at 2480 x 1860. During color use, the resolution drops down to 1240 x 930. That sounds low, though real-world use will have to be the determining factor on whether that is enough.

The Tab Ultra C is also compatible with Boox’ magnetic keyboard cover and comes with a 6,300mAh battery to back up days worth of use.

With the Tab Ultra C being a direct clone of the Tab Ultra with the addition of color, we can expect that the new tablet with color ePaper screen will be a fantastic companion for doodlers and readers alike. The Tab Ultra C comes in at $599.99 and is available starting today for pre-order on the Boox website.