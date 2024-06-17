 Skip to main content

Google Calendar prepares support for hiding specific holidays on Android

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Jun 17 2024 - 7:30 am PT
2 Comments

Google Calendar makes it easy to keep track of appointments and key dates, but sometimes you just don’t need to see information that’s added by default, like holidays. Soon, you may have more choice in the matter.

About APK Insight: In this “APK Insight” post, we’ve decompiled the latest version of an application that Google uploaded to the Play Store. When we decompile these files (called APKs, in the case of Android apps), we’re able to see various lines of code within that hint at possible future features. Keep in mind that Google may or may not ever ship these features, and our interpretation of what they are may be imperfect. We’ll try to enable those that are closer to being finished, however, to show you how they’ll look in case that they do ship. With that in mind, read on.

As it stands today, Google Calendar will show any national holidays in your region, with the option to turn that off entirely, limit it only to “public holidays,” or add other regions. But, soon, it appears that Google will let you do more here.

In Google Calendar v2024.23.0-641736842, we found strings in the app’s code that hint at the ability to hide specific holidays from your calendar.

This would come alongside a tweak to the existing “Public and other holidays” option which would now be called “All holidays.” The “National holidays” menu would also be renamed to “Regional holidays.”

  • <string name=”all_holidays”>All holidays</string>
  • <string name=”hide_holiday”>Hide this holiday</string>
  • <string name=”selected_holidays”>Selected holidays</string>
  • <string name=”regional_holidays_hint”>Add regional holidays</string>
  • <string name=”regional_holidays_section_title”>Regional Holidays</string>

The folks over at Android Authority managed to get this up and running, showing a new option within a holiday’s listing that allows users to hide that specific holiday. As such, a new option also appears in the main menu for “Selected holidays” as suggested by the strings.

None of this is live by default just yet, it seems to be coming fairly soon.

Thanks to JEB Decompiler, from which some APK Insight teardowns benefit.

More on Google Calendar:

Follow Ben: Twitter/XThreads, and Instagram

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Google Calendar

Google Calendar

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a Senior Editor for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Google Pixel Watch 2

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch 2.

samsung galaxy s24 ultra

Reserve Galaxy S24

Reserve the Galaxy S24 series for free and get a $50 credit, no obligation required.

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing