 Skip to main content

Keep reminders will soon appear in Google Tasks, location functionality remains

Avatar for Abner Li  | Apr 25 2024 - 9:37 am PT
3 Comments

With last year’s big Google Tasks Assistant migration, Google Keep was excluded from the unified experience. That’s changing, with Google Keep reminders soon appearing in Google Tasks. 

Google today made official how “Keep reminders will automatically save to Google Tasks.” You’ll be able to “see, edit and complete them from Calendar, Tasks and Assistant.” Those reminders will be badged as “From Keep” across Tasks. (Fun fact: tasks.google.com redirects automatically to the Calendar dashboard.)

Google Tasks Keep reminders

You can add a reminder to any Keep note by tapping the bell icon on the mobile apps or website. This lets you pick a time/day and place. Notably, location-based reminders aren’t possible with Google Tasks. In making the announcement today, Google reiterates the availability of that Keep functionality: “You can also add time or location-based reminders to any note so you get a nudge exactly where or when you need it.”

In 2022, Google Assistant lost the ability to set location-based reminders.

Google wants to make Tasks the “single solution for managing your to-dos across Workspace,” including Keep, Gmail, Calendar, Chat, Docs, and Assistant. 

…Google Tasks will make sure it’s up to date and accessible across the Workspace products you use.

This migration is officially happening “over the next year.”

Google Tasks Keep reminders
Google Tasks Keep reminders

More on Google Keep:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Google Keep

Google Keep
Google Calendar

Google Calendar

Author

Avatar for Abner Li Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com